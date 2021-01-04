NSA: Most ‘credible’ theory is COVID-19 started in the Wuhan lab

To say the US media made egregious errors would be understated when it comes to reporting of COVID-19. The Trump haters were so intent on using the virus against the President and protecting China that they disallowed all legitimate reporting.

Social media banned anyone who suggested the virus came from the Wuhan lab. Coincidentally, the lab conducts experiments on bioweapons. It’s also the lab for which Dr. Fauci has secured U.S. money grants (from taxpayers).

We are now finding out that COVID-19 probably came from the lab. What we do need to mention here is that the Chinese Communist Party deliberately let it loose once their people were infected. They wouldn’t let people from Wuhan travel within the country. However, they did let them travel to any country they wanted. No one disputes that.

THE MOST CREDIBLE THEORY

An NSA official says the most “credible” theory around the origin of coronavirus is that it escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.

A top aide to President Trump, Matthew Pottinger, says leaders in China are “admitting” there is a chance theory suggesting Covid-19 started in a “wet market” is false.

The Mail on Sunday reports how Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger told politicians worldwide that intelligence points to the likelihood of the virus leaking from China’s biggest lab, the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“There is a growing body of evidence that the lab is likely the most credible source of the virus,” Pottinger said in a statement.

He told leaders during the call that the incident could have been a “leak or an accident.”

“Even establishment figures in Beijing have openly dismissed the wet market story,” he added.

In the UK, former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan-Smith was present at the meeting. He said the comments helped to “stiffen” the arguments surrounding the theory.

THERE IS A WHISTLEBLOWER

The news also comes amid reports U.S. authorities are talking to a “whistleblower” from the Wuhan institute.

Mr. Duncan-Smith said: “I was told the US have an ex-scientist from the laboratory in America at the moment.

In May last year, the president claimed the coronavirus outbreak resulted from a “horrible mistake” in China. He said he’d seen evidence the virus originated in a Wuhan lab.

He was right again!

The president added the Chinese communist regime then tried to cover up their Covid-19 blunder — but “couldn’t put out the fire.”

In December, a journalist who bravely exposed the “cover-up” of Wuhan’s deadly coronavirus outbreak was jailed for four years for “trouble-making.”

According to her legal team, Zhang Zhan, 37, was found guilty of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” The CCP gave her a brief hearing.

The CCP strongly denies it, for whatever that’s worth.