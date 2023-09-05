Homelessness, Drugs and 500 Pounds of Feces in the Streets

As drugs pour across our borders, along with anonymous people from all over the world, large numbers of homeless are growing rapidly. US cities are beginning to look like the Third World as crime goes unpunished, and more and more people become addicted to drugs.

CASPER, WYOMING

Casper, Wyoming is a good example of the rapid deterioration of the United States.

Homeless squatters caused millions of dollars of damage in a closed motel, and left 500 pounds of feces on the streets of Casper, Wyoming.

Mayor Bruce Knell detailed the destructive behavior of roughly 200 homeless people in Casper, WY who have been creating a “mess” throughout the streets and parks, as well as a closed motel where squatters left millions in property damage.

“They destroyed everything,” he told Cowboy State Daily. “It’s horrible.”

Other homeless people are squatting in other abandoned properties in Casper that don’t have water or electricity.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen,” Knell said. “It’s third-world country stuff happening in Casper, Wyoming.”

“There’s a certain part of the homeless population, whether substance abuse or mental illness, that is getting them to where they don’t want to conform to society’s rules,” Knell told the Cowboy State Daily.

“When they do that they’re not allowed to go in the shelter, which means they’re just out and about in our community raising hell.”

THIS IS HAPPENING IN NYC, LA, PHILADELPHIA, SAN FRANCISCO AND OTHER MAJOR CITIES

The NYC shelter population surpassed 100,000 earlier this year as the city continues to take on a flood of arriving migrants.  The homeless are largely drug-addicted and drugs are pouring across our open borders.

WELCOME TO DENVER

THE AMERICAN CITY

THIS IS NOT NORMAL


