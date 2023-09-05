Homelessness, Drugs and 500 Pounds of Feces in the Streets

As drugs pour across our borders, along with anonymous people from all over the world, large numbers of homeless are growing rapidly. US cities are beginning to look like the Third World as crime goes unpunished, and more and more people become addicted to drugs.

CASPER, WYOMING

Casper, Wyoming is a good example of the rapid deterioration of the United States.

Homeless squatters caused millions of dollars of damage in a closed motel, and left 500 pounds of feces on the streets of Casper, Wyoming.

Mayor Bruce Knell detailed the destructive behavior of roughly 200 homeless people in Casper, WY who have been creating a “mess” throughout the streets and parks, as well as a closed motel where squatters left millions in property damage.

“They destroyed everything,” he told Cowboy State Daily. “It’s horrible.”

Other homeless people are squatting in other abandoned properties in Casper that don’t have water or electricity.

“It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen,” Knell said. “It’s third-world country stuff happening in Casper, Wyoming.”

“There’s a certain part of the homeless population, whether substance abuse or mental illness, that is getting them to where they don’t want to conform to society’s rules,” Knell told the Cowboy State Daily.

“When they do that they’re not allowed to go in the shelter, which means they’re just out and about in our community raising hell.”

THIS IS HAPPENING IN NYC, LA, PHILADELPHIA, SAN FRANCISCO AND OTHER MAJOR CITIES

The NYC shelter population surpassed 100,000 earlier this year as the city continues to take on a flood of arriving migrants. The homeless are largely drug-addicted and drugs are pouring across our open borders.

Look at what “Our Democracy” has brought to America in just two short years. Homeless destroyed a motel in Casper, Wyoming, leaving about 500 pounds in feces in the streets. Just imagine what America will look like in 2028 if the Democrats get another four?… pic.twitter.com/uWL2tABI7D — Watching The Defectives (@shannon_alter) September 4, 2023

WELCOME TO DENVER

Here’s the San Francisco-styled homeless camp—and open-air drug market—constantly surrounding the Colorado Governor’s mansion parking lot. Democrat politicians and their leftist policies have ruined too many American cities.@GovofCO @jaredpolis@denversmayor @MikeJohnstonCO pic.twitter.com/OWuOvxtPi9 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 27, 2023

THE AMERICAN CITY

HOMELESS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX EXPOSED: Citizen journalists continue to show the raw realities on the ground. This is not an affordable housing crisis. Drug addiction, mental illness, and broken relationships are fueling this crisis. #Seattle #Portland #SanFrancisco #LosAngeles https://t.co/m5J9tGw4lY — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) September 5, 2023

THIS IS NOT NORMAL

Fenteo and Julietanyl. Two homeless, both alike in shame, In unfair Tenderloin, where we lay our scene, From future tech break to new chaos, Where uncivilized blood makes uncivilized hands fentanyl. #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/ynccPCmlRc — World Peace Movement (@darren_stallcup) August 28, 2023

