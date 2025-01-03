Honduras Is So Desperate to Not Take Back Citizens They’re Threatening the US

Honduras is so opposed to taking its citizens back that they might shut down the rent-free US military bases if Trump tries to do it.

You can imagine what kind of people they sent.

Honduras has threatened to shut down rent-free United States military bases in the country if President-elect Donald Trump carries out his mass deportation policy.

President Xiomara Castro said officials would consider “a change in our policies of cooperation with the United States, especially in the military arena,” in the face of “unnecessary reprisals against our migrants.”

Honduran President Xiomara Castro has cautioned that she could consider ending military cooperation with the United States if President-elect Trump follows through on his proposals for mass deportations, rejecting asylum claims, and separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

No one is rejecting asylum claims. They just can’t wait it out in the US. As for separating them, they will be sent back as families.

Castro issued the warning in a New Year’s Day message, in which she emphasized the need for constructive dialogue with the incoming administration.

We give them a lot of money and can put tariffs on their goods.

