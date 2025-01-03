It appears that the man who killed himself in front of the Trump Hotel was tragically mentally disturbed. Information on his phone and emails pointed to a confused and disturbed man.

Emails on the Drones

Cybertruck Bomber” Matthew Liveisberger claimed that East Coast drones use gravity manipulation. He described it as a technology allegedly exclusive to China and the United States.

Mr. Livelsberger claimed the U.S. has weaponized the exotic technology. He warned that the drones seen across the country are hostile Chinese aircraft launched from the Atlantic in a show of force.

Liveisberger describes these drones as an unprecedented national security threat, capable of carrying unlimited payloads. He suggests China is preparing for an attack on the East Coast.

The US or China probably can’t manipulate gravity. It’s thought to be theoretical. However, this is what the late Matthew Livelsberger, a man under mental stress, seemed to think.

I wouldn’t take it seriously. However, the US government likely knows what was behind those New Jersey drones.

The emails appear to have come from the Shawn Ryan Show.

And Other Grievances

According to CNN, Mr. Livelsberger wrote of “political grievances, issues about conflicts elsewhere” as well as “domestic issues” in the days leading up to his suicide, officials said Friday.

Spencer Evans, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas Division, said the incident appeared to be “a tragic case of suicide involving a heavily decorated combat veteran who was struggling with PTSD and other issues.”

