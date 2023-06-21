Hope Dwindles for the Safe Return of Titanic Expedition

The Titanic expedition leader sees little hope for the five missing people. The tourists each paid $250,000. There was a father and son aboard the submarine. You can just imagine how their families will feel.

It looks like they suffered a catastrophic event more than midway down. Reports say there is less than a 1% chance of survival.

THE INTERVIEW WITH THE TOUR LEADER

“What could possibly have happened?” Jesse Waters asked the leader.

“Worst, worst situation is, you know something happened to the hull. And our fear is that, you know, it imploded at around 3200 meters.

Jesse asked, “And is there anything that the US Navy can do right now?”

“No, no I mean, I don’t see anything that can happen at this point. I mean, I’m trying to be, you know, somewhat cautious, and, you know, I don’t want to basically be the naysayer of what’s going on. But when you’re talking 6000 pounds per square inch, it is a dangerous environment. More people have been to outer space than to this depth of the ocean, and when you’re diving in these situations, you have to cross your T’s, and dot your I’s. You have to do everything absolutely perfect and by the book.

“And, you know, throwing a bunch of tourists in a new sub that you know was just created over the last several years – it’s not looking good, Jesse.”

They’re searching in an area the size of Connecticut.

WATCH: Titanic expedition leader sees little hope for five people missing aboard submarine pic.twitter.com/dIcvzdRfxG — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 20, 2023

Among those aboard are OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who was piloting the Titan, British adventurer Hamish Harding, two members of a Pakistani business family and a Titanic expert.

Praying for the safe return of : Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 73

Stockton Rush, 61

Hamish Harding, 58

Shahzada Dawood, 48

Sulaiman Dawood, 19#Titanic #OceanGate pic.twitter.com/BHM1nrdUCZ — Taraneem Alajmi (@TraneemAlajmi) June 20, 2023

Related