UN Wants to Link Digital IDs to Bank Accounts

The UN is making a case in a policy brief for digital IDs and linking them to bank accounts and mobile bank accounts, reports Reclaim the Net. Other “chilling” policy briefs are titled “A Global Digital Compact, Reforms to the International Financial Architecture, and The Future of Outer Space Governance.”

Doesn’t that sound like something you want the Dictator’s Club to take charge of?

This is UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s’ “vision for the future” – “Our Common Agenda.” The “common Agenda” will get the green light at the Summit in September.

“Digital IDs linked with bank or mobile money accounts can improve the delivery of social protection coverage and serve to better reach eligible beneficiaries. Digital technologies may help to reduce leakage, errors and costs in the design of social protection programmes,” their report states.

They want an “apex body” to set all the global rules for “an open, free, secure and human-centered digital future.”

What about this is open, free, secure, or human-centered? And the world’s rulers will be the unelected bureaucrats who get to appoint themselves.

THE WEF AND UN WANT TO RULE OVER US

Zero Hedge said it’s very similar to the system developed by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The UN’s “vision” is for harmonization of a future global financial system and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The rulers would be the UN chief, as well as the Group of 20, Economic and Social Council, and “heads of international financial institutions.”

Within this, the UN sees “visions” of “a Global Digital Compact.” Their plan is to have people, devices, entities, all tied up in a connected network that could apparently be centrally administered.

The WEF has just partnered with a leading biometrics company to advance its own agenda to digitize humanity.

These elites plan to take over the world and subjugate us if they can.

And they claimed this guy was a total nutjob.

20 Years ago Alex Jones sounded like a crazy lunatic. Now everything he said is being proven true. They tried to silence Alex but now people like Tucker, Joe Rogan, RFK Jr, Elon Musk etc are now seeing & saying the same thingpic.twitter.com/BerSyEQiQ2 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) June 19, 2023

Related