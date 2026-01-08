Woman Killed While Driving Into an ICE Agent Is Identified

The accused domestic terrorist who accelerated her car into an ICE agent has been identified as 37-year-old Renee Good.

The agents approached her car, which was blocking the agents, and told her to get out, but she refused. Ms. Good backed up, trying to get away, then drove forward while an officer was standing in front of her car. He shot her through the windshield as she drove toward him. The car appeared to hit him as he jumped out of the way.

City leaders described her as a legal observer of federal actions in the city. She appears to be a professional agitator. Her car had a Missouri license plate, but she was reportedly living in Minnesota with her wife.

According to Kanekoa, her wife was possibly filming her.

“The wife of Renee Nicole Good—the 37-year-old Minneapolis shooting victim who attempted to run over an ICE officer—appears to have been outside the vehicle filming as her wife blocked ICE vehicles.

“She is seen wearing a flannel shirt, walking around the vehicle, and recording ICE officers.

“She later runs back to the vehicle to check on Renee.

“Afterward, she tells a nearby man, “That’s my wife.”

“When he asks if she knows any of her wife’s relatives she could call, she responds, “We’re new here. I don’t have people… I can’t even breathe right now.”

“Why was she outside the vehicle filming while her wife was blocking ICE officers?

“Terrible.”

The city under Mayor Frey is setting people up for these types of situations. They are radicalizing people.

Witnesses tell WCCO that whistles sounded to alert neighbors of ICE’s presence at about 9:30 a.m. Witnesses say they saw a Honda Pilot blocked by multiple federal agents, and an agent tried to open the driver’s side door. The motorist then put her vehicle into reverse, then into drive. Witnesses said they then heard three shots fired. The Honda traveled another several feet before crashing into another vehicle.

They have whistles sounding? If the city is doing this, isn’t this obstruction?

Tricia McLaughlin, Homeland Security’s assistant secretary for public affairs, said in a statement Wednesday morning the victim was “one of these violent rioters” who “weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them — an act of domestic terrorism.”

The media claims witnesses’ accounts are correct. The witnesses are radicals claiming the agent is a murderer.

However, this witness has a different story:

WITNESS to deadly I.C.E. Incident: “She was the main car leading the protest.” “She was very successful in what she was set to do.” So it looked like she was impeding federal officers? “Definitely, yeah. That was her goal.” pic.twitter.com/eXXF7e56Z4 — ℎ (@chiIIum) January 7, 2026

Good had been stalking and impeding them all day.

People should obey the police when they are told to get out of the car, and they shouldn’t use a car as a weapon to drive into law enforcement. The officers only have seconds to decide what to do.

Mayor Jacob Frey said he’s seen the videos of the incident as well and called the federal agency’s narrative of the events “bulls**t.” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz added, “Don’t believe this propaganda machine.”

The shooting also happened just a few blocks away from where a Minneapolis officer restrained George Floyd in 2020. Floyd appeared to have died of a drug overdose. The death set off months of violent riots, and the officer was convicted of murder as BLM demanded. The Left is trying to make this into another George Floyd.