Hordes of Gangs Now Organize to Rob and Beat the Rich in LA

Police say as many as 17 gangs have zeroed in on the wealthiest residents of the Los Angeles area by robbing them. They wait for them to leave venues that cater to the wealthy.

“In some cases, suspects have been arrested but then released from custody — only to commit additional robberies, police said.”

Police said the robberies are often carried out by crews working from multiple vehicles and that the high-end handbags, watches, and other items are then sold regionally on a thriving black market, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The area has extreme opulence and extreme poverty.

Capt. Jonathan Tippet, who leads a Los Angeles Police Department task force formed to handle the spike in affluent areas, said violence is part of it.

“There’s no chance or opportunity for these victims even to comply. They’re just running up to people and attacking them, whether that’s putting a gun in their face or punching them and beating on them,” Tippet said. “Pistol whipping them as well.”

Sadly, a lot of people on Twitter are glad they are getting robbed and claim it takes the wealthy to get the police to act.

REVOLVING DOOR JUSTICE

Police said that there were 165 so-called “follow-home” robberies in 2021 and 56 to date this year. It involves the Crips and Bloods, among other gangs according to Tippet.

The robberies are organized, with as many as five cars converging at once.

“In my 34 years on the job, I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

Tippet said they are fighting back with 24 robbery arrests involving 47 robberies, as well as 16 gun arrests and six attempted murder arrests. But many of those arrested are back out on the street.

Police Commission President William Briggs said releasing suspects is creating safety problems.

“This revolving-door criminal justice system that we have right now clearly is not working and is endangering the citizens of Los Angeles and is creating a public safety crisis,” Briggs said.

Briggs said the surveillance camera footage of the crimes shows how arrogant the criminals are. They just run amok and feel they have the right to do it.

The Soros DA is responsible for much of this out-of-control crime. Under pressure, he did add enhancements to one gun charge, SFgate reports.

