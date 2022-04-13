Despot Fauci’s Back – Talking About Lockdowns and Airline Masks

In an appearance on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports on Wednesday, NIAID director, Dr. Anthony Fauci said “you use lockdowns to get people vaccinated.”
That is what people suspected. The lockdown is to force people to get vaccinated. They lie to us about the vaccine protecting people from getting the virus and spreading it to get us vaccinated. Until the breakthrough cases became obvious, we couldn’t prove it. To make it worse, the CDC has been either hiding data or not keeping it up to date.
Mitchell had asked him about the surge in China, and his response suggests his support of the CCP and lockdowns. This is after a Johns Hopkins meta-analysis and other studies show the damage that was caused by his lockdowns. Also, COV has its own dynamics. He made his comments as information comes out about the fascist lockdowns taking place in China
“China has a number of problems, two of which are that the complete lockdown, which was their approach, a strictest lockdown you’d never be able to implement in the United States,” Fauci lamented.
The medical tyrant then admitted the lockdowns are to get people vaccinated.
“Although that prevents the spread of infection, I remember early on they were saying, and I think accurately, they were doing better than anyone else. You use lockdowns to get people vaccinated so that when you open up, you won’t have a surge of infections. Because you’re dealing with an immunologically naive population of the virus because they’ve not been exposed because of the lockdown.”
“You’d never be able to implement” China-style lockdowns in the United States, Fauci says disappointedpic.twitter.com/40gv9EjoWK
— Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) April 13, 2022
Naturally, he’s thrilled with the ridiculous forced airline masking. People sit on those planes eating for hours so they don’t have to put their masks on. Masks don’t work anyway and the airlines have the best air filtration system.
The Left is getting ready for the November elections, and mail-in balloting.
FAUCI SUPPORTS THE AIRPLANE MASK MANDATE
Fauci says Biden’s decision to extend the federal mask mandate on airplanes for 15 more days is “a moving target.”
“I would agree that we really do need more time.” pic.twitter.com/wMgpTsJeDa
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 13, 2022
That little guinea rat bastard needs to be “terminated with extreme prejudice”, as the military would term it.
“We want to lock everyone down, to get 100% vaccination”, that will be effective for a few weeks.
Unless this bucket head comes up with a 100% “answer”, everybody is going to blow him off.
Democrats are running out of options. They are going to try and shutdown the Country again to Stuff Ballot Boxes and Steal the 2022 Election. They will be a Dead Party walking otherwise, with the New Congress investigating every prominent Democrat in the Country and having the DoJ prosecute them.
The Vaccines don’t work and may even be dangerous. Mask don’t work and lock downs don’t work, but that won’t stop the Democrats. The Democrat Party will be fighting for it’s existence in November. Godless Communist Democrat Liberal Losers will Cheat, Steal, Lie, try Martial Law, and even go to War to stay in power. Democrats are a danger to your Wallet, Life, Liberty. and Pursuit of Happiness.
There is reason that Democrats are presented by the Jackass. The Democrat Party was started by Andrew Jackson, who after his questionable dual against Charles Dickinson over his bigamous marriage resulted in his being considered a Social Outcast. When he started the Democrat Party, people who knew him called him a Jackass and that became the symbol of the Democrat Party. Jackson’s Presidency was actually a somewhat dark period in American History. If Jackson were alive today, he would be a Liberal and close friends with the likes of Hillary Clinton and AOC.
Achtung ! Befehl ist befehl !