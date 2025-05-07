Horrific: 3 Months for Attempted Kidnapping & Rape of a 4-Year-Old

The Fairfax Case

In another case in Fairfax, Virginia, a deranged Soros District Attorney dropped the charges against an illegal migrant who was accused of trying to abduct a four-year-old girl from her home to rape her.

The monster, Hiram Rodriguez, had seven previous arrests and thirty charges for exposure and burglary. He faced 30 years in prison. A District Attorney wanted to give him three months in jail for the attempted kidnapping and rape. Two judges refused the deal so the DA dropped all the charges.

Fortunately, ICE was waiting for him after the charges were dropped. He has a one-way ticket to Honduras.

Horrific Details in a WMAL Radio Interview

A Soros-funded District Attorney named Steve Descano dropped the charges against the attempted kidnapper-rapist of the tiny child.

Hiram Bucha Rodriguez illegally entered the United States in August 2018 and was arrested for it, and then presumably released a few years later.

He committed the crime of indecent exposure against a child, first in 2021 and then again in spring 22, violated his bail, then began a series of break-ins and enterings throughout the rest of the summer and fall of 2022.

Rodriguez then failed to appear when he violated probation, and by June 2023, he broke into the home of a four-year-old and tried to kidnap her with the intention of sexually assaulting her. She screamed, and her mother grabbed her, and he ran away. They arrested him.

A few days later, this made huge headlines. The Fairfax County police caught him, and he was jailed. The Democrat prosecutor didn’t want him deported, so he made a deal for a lenient sentence so he wouldn’t be sent home to Honduras.

The following year, in May, a prosecutor named Randy Bellows, one of the good guys in Fairfax County, said this decision is crazy, and I’m not giving him less than two years.

30-Plus Charges

All those previous charges, seven previous arrests, and 30-plus charges related to those burglaries and indecent exposure, charges that would have gotten over 30 years in prison if anyone else were fully adjudicated, but almost all of them were dropped. He got three months collectively for all of those previous charges. So, he would have been in jail for 30 years, but instead, he was free to kidnap a four-year-old.

The judge would not accept the deal.

The judge said the risk of deportation is not a reason to deny justice for a four-year-old. This is a horror show.

“So then it goes to a new judge. And just on Friday, the second judge said the same thing with a new deal. This is crazy. No way.

The Evil Prosecutor

“So, the prosecutor dropped all the charges. Steve Descano, let’s say his name. Let’s say his name. Steve Descano. Steve Descano.

“The Soros Fund: the DA got $800,000 from George Soros and maybe more, and he dropped all the charges against this child, a convicted child sex predator.

“And then, you know, God bless them, outside the jail, he was going to be released that evening, after this 11 o’clock hearing. ICE was waiting and picked up Rodriguez. And he’s sitting in a federal detention center right now with a one-way ticket to Honduras.”

It’s “a complete fetishization on the part of whether it’s some of these judges. …But the Soros-funded prosecutors, the fetishization of illegal immigrants.”

Watch:

LISTEN to WMAL Radio interview –

After Judges Block Lenient Plea for Child Sex Predator, Soros DA Drops ALL Charges vs. Man Who Tried to Kidnap & R*APE 4-year-old girl. Shame on Fairfax “Prosecutor” Steve Descano & his disgusting, spiteful actions pic.twitter.com/Qout55SAdM — Virginians 4 Safe Communities (@VA4SafeComm) May 5, 2025

