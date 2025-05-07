Guatemalan Illegal Alien Rapes an 11-Year-Old Girl

According to authorities, 20-year-old Wilson Erwin Everildo Chuc Cuc, an illegal alien from Guatemala, is in prison today for sexually abusing and raping an 11-year-old girl in the small town of Stuart, Iowa.

There are fewer than 2,000 residents in Stuart. These criminals from foreign lands even show up in tiny towns. They are everywhere.

According to court documents reviewed by KCCI, the incident occurred on Apr. 28 at Choc Cuc’s apartment.

A medical examination showed the child was raped.

The victim’s parents reported the attack to authorities the following day, and a medical examination of the child indicated she had been severely abused.

A medical examination of the victim showed evidence of sexual abuse, court documents state. In addition, the victim made statements outlining the abuse, including accusing him of intercourse.

During another interview with police, Choc Cuc allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim on April 28 and shared his real age with officers.

He also lied to officials and said he was 16-years-old.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email