Chilling Weaponization of Intelligence Apparatus Against Americans

Just the News editor John Solomon reported on a document from four years ago that directed law enforcement to target Americans for non-criminal behavior. Tulsi Gabbard released the Biden plan unredacted. We reported this in April, but it’s now unredacted and confirmed. We know they used it against Catholics, parents at Board meetings, and probably the mememaker who was imprisoned.

This is fascism, and it should terrify you.

We knew this was happening, but now we have the document.

Democrat [Biden or Autopen] administration’s Classified

Domestic Surveillance and Censorship Strategy.

John Solomon Report

“We can confirm it was at the direction of the Biden administration and a specific plan written in June 2021.”

“This document shows, without a doubt, the Biden administration authorized federal law enforcement four years ago to target Americans engaged in “concerning non-criminal behavior in the name of fighting domestic terrorism, with a specific eye on those serving in the military, owning firearms, or spreading what officials considered to be “xenophobic” disinformation, according to newly declassified documents.”

That included misinformation, which in many cases was factual information.

“It did this in the name of fighting domestic terrorism, but basically they were targeting people who weren’t committing crimes and have a specific eye on those serving in the military, owning guns or spreading what officials considered to be disinformation — which in many cases turned out to be true information that the Biden administration just simply disagreed with.”

“We now know this because Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently released a fully unredacted version of the prior administration’s, quote, Strategic Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic terrorism…which might otherwise be known as the plan to ‘Get Conservatives.’

“The memo fully exposes for the first time, the law enforcement intelligence framework under President Joe Biden that led the FBI to probe conservative Catholics and parents protesting school board policies, homeland security to engage in all that censorship we’ve chronicled on the show and financial regulators to de-bank gun owners, lawful gun owners in some cases.”

If this isn’t fascist, then I don’t know what is. So, when the media calls Trump “Hitler” or a “Fascist,” they really mean themselves and Democrats.

This is evil incarnate.

Watch:

First seen at AFL

