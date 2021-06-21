Horrific attack in Chicago on Puerto Rican couple, possible hate crime (video)



















A man was killed, and a woman was critically injured in a shooting Saturday night in Humboldt Park. It looks like a hate crime. The couple was driving in the Puerto Rican Day parade in Chicago waving a PR flag when a mob of black men pulled the man from the vehicle and shot them.

The media is mostly silent about this terrible attack.

The shooting took place as people were leaving Chicago’s 43rd Annual Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade.

ABC 7 reports that the man was dead on arrival and the woman who was shot in the neck is in critical condition.

There were 21 people shot in Chicago on that night alone.

