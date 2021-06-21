Dems weaponize Juneteenth and violent brawls erupt



















Far-left Democrats have weaponized Juneteenth and it has resulted in violence during some of the celebrations.

We are seeing a lot of Black Power (communist) fists. It’s the return of the Black Panthers:

Juneteenth, often overlooked, is the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States marking when Texans were finally notified about the Emancipation Proclamation. Today we celebrate the end of violence that our ancestors endured for over 400 years to build our country. pic.twitter.com/WJyRlvUwrJ — Tonya Veasey (@tonyaveasey) June 20, 2021

They are demanding liberation. The only people oppressing them are Democrats.

Rep. Cori Bush, a Squad member, decided to rile people up. She wrote in a tweet:

It’s Juneteenth AND reparations. It’s Juneteenth AND end police violence + the War on Drugs. It’s JuneteenthAND end housing + education apartheid. It’s Juneteenth AND teach the truth about white supremacy in our country. Black liberation in its totality must be prioritized.

Nothing she wrote in that tweet is accurate or justifiable.

VIOLENCE IN OAKLAND

There was a shooting in Oakland, California, that left at least one person dead and several others wounded, Fox News reported.

About 1,000 people were celebrating the Juneteenth holiday when the shooting occurred, bullets struck six victims between the ages of 16 and 27, the Oakland Police said in a statement.

The department confirmed that a 22-year-old who was shot died at the hospital.

Two men, allegedly armed with guns, were arrested after running from the scene of the shooting, police said. Investigators are still trying to determine if they are the suspects pertaining to the shooting.

How it ended:pic.twitter.com/ShBymFdSjT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 20, 2021

VIOLENCE IN LONG BRANCH

A celebration gave way to rioting in Long Branch, New Jersey. Hundreds of people took to the streets in a Juneteenth celebration that quickly turned violent, the Lakewood Scoop reported.

Police in full riot gear had to be dispatched to the area in order to quell the unrest. The reasoning for the riot is unknown at this time.

I hope “brutally beating up white people in the street” doesn’t become a Juneteenth tradition (From Long Branch, NJ yesterday) pic.twitter.com/XrQw3roHBz — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) June 20, 2021

VIOLENCE IN NORTH CAROLINA

In North Carolina, an EMS worker was shot while working at a Juneteenth rally in Raleigh. The man was reportedly responding to a child who was in need of medical assistance, according to WRAL.

The first responder was reportedly walking back to the ambulance after helping the person in need when shots rang out at the celebration, striking both the man and the ambulance.

The man is in good condition at the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

