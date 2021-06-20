Maria Bartiromo: ‘Keep trashing me and I’ll keep telling the truth” so they trashed her



















Fox News’s Mria Bartiromo said on Sunday Morning Futures earlier today that she is being trashed in the media and social media. She has courage and they won’t stop her. She said, “Keep trashing me and I’ll keep telling the truth.”

She was on with Ron Johnson and Dr. Kory who also get trashed for voicing their opinion.

If you say something the Left doesn’t like, they will try to cancel you. It’s very unAmerican and it is how incoming dictatorships operate.

The Left is lying, claiming these are lies: “the Russia hoax,” “Hunter Biden’s laptop” and the “armed insurrection” of Jan. 6. Russigate was a hoax, Hunter’s laptop is real, and the armed insurrection is a matter of opinion.

“Armed insurrection is what Nancy Pelosi keeps calling Jan. 6, Senator,” Bartiromo told Johnson. “How many guns were actually taken up on that day since she says it was armed?”

Johnson said none were.

Soros-funded Politifact claims there was a slew of guns and explosives found in and around the Capitol, but so far no one has been charged for bringing a gun into the Capitol.

No one knows who planted two bombs the night before the riot. As for weapons, there were some flagpoles, knives, batons, and pepper spray, but no guns.

It depends on how you define ‘weapon.’ If you’re talking about an armed insurrection, it could hardly be won without guns.

An armed insurrection with flagpoles and batons?

Bartiromo defended her show’s record on reporting the “truth.”

“I am so incredibly proud of this team on Sunday Morning Futures and of working alongside you,” the Fox News host said. “We have been telling every story. We’ve been on the right side of it for seven years going. I’ve been trashed every day along the way.”

“Keep trashing me!” she exclaimed. “I’ll keep telling the truth.”

Watch:

SO, THEY TRASHED HER

Of course, the Left is trashing her now for defending her reporting. Some of the comments are too vile to repeat.

This man wants her thrown off the NYU Board of Trustees.

Why is Maria Bartiromo on the Board of Trustees at New York University? she denies the reality of the election; she denied the severity of Covid 19; and she supports the 1/06 insurrectionists and their enablers. She actively works vs democracy. How is this part of NYU’s mission? pic.twitter.com/IJAQojoSOp — dr. salvatore j fallica (@sjf1) June 20, 2021

Others insist she is not a journalist.

Maria Bartiromo is a journalist in the same sense she is a “journalist.” pic.twitter.com/X0HjsBRivt — Emily R (@ERahmanPhoto) June 20, 2021

Then there are the plain nasty ad hominem attacks.

Her life story should be called “Maria Bartiromo: From Money Honey to Coup Shrew” — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 20, 2021

Related

















