Astroturf Protests: Radicals and Illegals Gather for Hands-Off Rallies

By
M Dowling
-
1
22

Communists and terrorists gather in Massachusetts to protest the President elected by the people. ABC, the American Bolshevik Corporation, is covering it. They love it.

Thousands of protesters have flooded the streets of Boston alone demonstrating in the anti-Trump and anti-Musk “Hands Off!” rally. It’s one of 1,200 other protests unfolding in all 50 states across the country, reports ABC Live.

They only refer to Musk as a billionaire and ignore his courage and sacrifice trying to save the country from bankruptcy.

ABC likes to twist stories and leave out important information:

More than 1,200 “Hands Off!” demonstrations were planned by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LBGTQ+ advocates, veterans, and elections activists. The protest sites included the National Mall in Washington, D.C., state capitols, and other locations in all 50 states.

Protesters assailed the Trump administration’s moves to fire thousands of federal workers, close Social Security Administration field offices, effectively shutter entire agencies, deport immigrants, scale back protections for transgender people, and cut federal funding for health programs.

They never mention that these people are communists and immigrants here illegally. Many are criminals and some unknown number are terrorists. They never bother to say the country is facing bankruptcy. The article heartily quotes the radicals.

You won’t hear this in the media, but Laura Loomer is accurate here:

The protesters are singing as if it was a 1964 Civil Rights event:

Read more here.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz