Astroturf Protests: Radicals and Illegals Gather for Hands-Off Rallies

Communists and terrorists gather in Massachusetts to protest the President elected by the people. ABC, the American Bolshevik Corporation, is covering it. They love it.

Thousands of protesters have flooded the streets of Boston alone demonstrating in the anti-Trump and anti-Musk “Hands Off!” rally. It’s one of 1,200 other protests unfolding in all 50 states across the country, reports ABC Live.

They only refer to Musk as a billionaire and ignore his courage and sacrifice trying to save the country from bankruptcy.

ABC likes to twist stories and leave out important information:

More than 1,200 “Hands Off!” demonstrations were planned by more than 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LBGTQ+ advocates, veterans, and elections activists. The protest sites included the National Mall in Washington, D.C., state capitols, and other locations in all 50 states.

Protesters assailed the Trump administration’s moves to fire thousands of federal workers, close Social Security Administration field offices, effectively shutter entire agencies, deport immigrants, scale back protections for transgender people, and cut federal funding for health programs.

They never mention that these people are communists and immigrants here illegally. Many are criminals and some unknown number are terrorists. They never bother to say the country is facing bankruptcy. The article heartily quotes the radicals.

Retard detection is off the charts

pic.twitter.com/fKzMJo5IcH — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) April 5, 2025

You won’t hear this in the media, but Laura Loomer is accurate here:

BREAKING: Jihadist @lsarsour Linda Sarsour, who once called for JIHAD against President Trump and whose mentor, Siraj Wahhaj was listed as one of the alleged co-conspirators to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, is attending the anti-Trump protests in DC today where… pic.twitter.com/8PzCnGEqvv — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 5, 2025

The protesters are singing as if it was a 1964 Civil Rights event:

Big anti-Trump & Elon protest in Asheville, NC today.

Funny how Biden ignored them after last year’s storm, but Trump & Elon stepped up. How quickly they forgetpic.twitter.com/ZEZ3ZV5Spr — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) April 5, 2025

Hey @ICEgov, there are huge mobs of illegals at the protest at the Capitol now. Including this one named Greisa Martinez Rosas. She admits she’s an illegal. You can’t miss her. Raid this event and deport all illegals!pic.twitter.com/Yu0ixylh8z — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 5, 2025

ANTI-TRUMP & ANTI-MUSK PROTESTERS EXPOSED! Woke-Left protesters UNABLE to explain why President Trump is a Facist, pulls out a paper handout he was given with talking points AND still can’t explain himself!@TedCGoodman is at the protest in DC now. Watch until end of video. pic.twitter.com/OC2iSMqTmZ — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) April 5, 2025

PROOF that NONE of the anti-Trump protests today are organic. Democrats bus them in after paying them for their time. MAGA always shows up for free because we ❤️ our president. There’s NOTHING for Democrats to love, except money. Thanks to @TheCharlesDowns for the tip. pic.twitter.com/vsz3ctMjAt — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) April 5, 2025

.@LoomerUnleashed just captured video footage of Islamist protesters dressed in full Islamic garb being bussed into Washington DC for the massive anti-Trump and anti-@elonmusk protests that are happening today. We caught them on camera getting off the busses with their Islamic… https://t.co/C6M7LYFd5P pic.twitter.com/K9XE9UN5S4 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 5, 2025

BREAKING “Protestors” were just caught being bussed into DC for “George Soros’s” Protest. WOW Reminds me of a typical Kamala Harris rally PROSECUTE WHO EVER IS FUNDING THIS pic.twitter.com/j4CDyJcT98 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) April 5, 2025

