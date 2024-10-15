Horrific Murder-Robbery by Men Posing as Utility Workers

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Michigan home invasion in which the perpetrators gained entry by posing as utility workers. One suspect, Carlos Hernandez, is a Dearborn resident. He is also being held on multiple armed robbery warrants in Ohio.

Carlos Jose Hernandez, 37, was arrested on Saturday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with murder, and law enforcement officials are seeking his extradition from Louisiana. His accomplice was arrested at a traffic stop, but for some unknown reason, they did not yet release his name.

They came the night before the attack, posing as DTE, looking for a gas leak, but they were not allowed into the home. When they returned on Friday, the husband, 72-year-old Hussein Murray, took them down to the basement.

They returned upstairs without him and demanded cash and jewelry, smacked the wife, and tied her up.

The wife was able to call 911 and thought her husband was kidnapped. When the police went into the basement, they found him so badly bludgeoned that they weren’t sure how he died.

“Because of the gruesome nature of the injuries, it was not immediately clear if he had been shot or bludgeoned to death,” the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

The sheriff’s department released in-home security camera footage showing the since-arrested suspect wearing a utility worker’s uniform and mask while holding a clipboard.

“We’re DTE. We’re checking for gas leaks,” the man can be heard saying in the video, naming the Michigan-based energy company.

Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard described Murray as “a loving guy, owned a business, cared about his neighborhood and his community” in an interview with Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ.

Murray’s grandson, who shares his first and last name, spoke highly of his grandfather in an official statement released by the family.

“It is hard to put into words the level of generosity and kindness that my grandfather possessed. A man who spread so much warmth and joy to everyone in his family, and someone whose smile could make you feel like the world was yours. The car rides he took me on, the days he let me pretend I was a worker in his store as a child, and the memories of his upbringing in Lebanon he’d share with me when we’d have breakfast together are things I’ve held onto and things I will continue to hold onto for the rest of my life,” he wrote.

“The people who took him away from this world don’t know they took someone who was selfless and compassionate. A man who’s respected throughout his community both in America and Lebanon. Someone who I’ve loved and will miss for the rest of my life. It’s been a really confusing and painful few hours for me, and I can’t believe he’s gone.

Jiddo Hussein, I will carry your name with me for the rest of my life. Every waking moment, I will represent you and everything you stood for. I hope you know how much of an impact you’ve had on my life, and I hope to create that impact on others for the rest of mine. I am so proud to have been your grandson, and may Allah grant you the most beautiful garden in Jannah.”