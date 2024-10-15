Mystery Drones Flew Over a US Military Base for 17 Days; Pentagon Did Nothing

Mystery drones flew over a U.S. military base for 17 days. The Pentagon says it’s stumped. They flew unhindered over sensitive national security sites. It sounds like the drones are taking the place of spy balloons. Why didn’t the Pentagon shoot them down and end the mystery? They are likely spycraft.

Fox News and the Wall Street Journal reported the incident and the fact that there have been others like it.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that for several nights last December, U.S. military personnel reported witnessing a fleet of unknown unmanned aircraft breach restricted airspace over a stretch of land at Langley Air Force Base along Virginia’s shore.

One official reportedly told U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, who joined several other officers responsible for the country’s most advanced jet fighters, including F-22 Raptors, on a squadron rooftop, that the drones would start arriving about 45 minutes to an hour after sunset each night.

“Reports of the drones reached President Biden and set off two weeks of White House meetings after the aircraft first appeared in December last year. Officials from agencies including the Defense Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pentagon’s UFO office joined outside experts to throw out possible explanations as well as ideas about how to respond,” the WSJ reported.

[…]

Drone incursions into restricted airspace were already worrying national-security officials. Two months earlier, in October 2023, five drones flew over a government site used for nuclear-weapons experiments. The Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site outside Las Vegas detected four of the drones over three days. Employees spotted a fifth.

U.S. officials said they didn’t know who operated the drones in Nevada, a previously unreported incursion, or for what reason. A spokeswoman said the facility has since upgraded a system to detect and counter drones.

They caught one spy flying a drone in January.

On January 6, Fengyun Shi, 26, a Chinese national and a student at the University of Minnesota, was caught flying a drone over a naval base. He was photographing navy ships in dry dock. Shi was arrested and sentenced to six months in prison.

Perhaps that is a clue for the Pentagon.

The latter part of this story is very telling. Not the airbase but nearby Naval Base. China is indeed involved in conducting IMINT on US military installations using drones pretty much in broad daylight. ‘Worst spy ever’

During a rainy morning on Jan. 6, Fengyun Shi parked a… pic.twitter.com/S1cGErtf9O — Dave Beaty (@dave_beaty) October 14, 2024

First seen at True News.