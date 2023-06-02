Horrific Report on Jamie Foxx’s Condition

Horrible information about Jamie Foxx’s mystery illness – if true.

Jamie Foxx is said to be “partially paralyzed and blind.” The illness, possibly a stroke, allegedly occurred after he received a COVID-19 vaccine.

A.J. Benza, a gossip columnist, and former New York Post reporter, went on Dr. Drew’s YouTube show “Ask Dr. Drew” to share the news.

According to Benza:

“Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it.”

“The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind.”

Benza says his information was from an insider and was “someone in the room” with first-hand knowledge of Foxx’s hospitalization.

We don’t know if it’s true. Hopefully, the family will release information and stop the rumors, but it probably is bad if they won’t say anything.

The Full Interview is below. Go to 11:25.

By the way, our new CDC director to be is a Dr. Fauci doppelganger, Dr. Mandy Cohen. She loves mandates.

Related