Elon Stands Up for DW Film, “What Is a Woman” To Protect Children

I’m posting Elon Musk’s latest tweets to follow up on Sentinel articles expressing concerns about free speech on Twitter. The Twitter censors harshly restricted a Daily Wire film, What Is a Woman, falsely calling it hate speech. Twitter’s head of Trust & Safety resigned, and then Elon tweeted, which you can look at below.

Twitter put the film behind a warning sign, and it couldn’t be shared or retweeted, and no one could comment on it. These recent tweets below explain how he feels.

Mr. Musk paid his own company to advertize it. It’s a bold move. Watch the movie and tell me what is hateful.

Consenting adults should do whatever makes them happy, provided it does not harm others, but a child is not capable of consent, which is why we have laws protecting minors. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2023

Candace Owens thanked him.

Thank you, Elon. 🙏 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 2, 2023

No one should think it is okay to put children through these transition surgeries, nor should they be given puberty blockers. This is not extreme right-wing, political or religious. It’s common sense. Everyone should give this serious thought. It’s about the welfare of children. At some point, people need to draw the line. Anything that could hurt children should always be the endpoint.

The numbers of children getting these surgeries or blockers are surging.

I would love to work with you on this. This really shouldn’t be a Right-Left issue. I am a life-long liberal, and I’m now working with others like @LeorSapir at the Manhattan Institute to expose the incredibly flimsy evidence behind “gender affirming care” and the ideological… — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) June 2, 2023

For any naysayers, children are being put through transgender treatment including surgeries. Source: https://t.co/kmk3ep58uD pic.twitter.com/HrERoeU857 — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) June 2, 2023

This is something we can all agree on.

If you want to lobby and make child sterilization and mutilation illegal, then you should consider doing that through an organization that has successfully banned it in multiple states and knows more about this scandal than anybody else does 😉 Our DMs are open, Elon! — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) June 2, 2023

This is the lie the Left wants you to believe. You know it’s not true, so don’t go along with it. Jimmy here seems to believe it, but he’s wrong.

Thanks Elon – for promoting radical right wing bigotry, hatred, racism and Un-American values by promoting their tweets to the top of everyones feed – it makes it so much easier to mute them — Jimmy (@JimmyStreich) June 2, 2023

