Horrific Response from Trans Resistance Network on Covenant Murders

The ‘Trans Resistance Network’ has released a statement that Audrey Hale is the real victim of the Christian school shooting. The network was also deeply concerned about news media using the incorrect pronouns of this evil person who slaughtered six innocent people.

They say that there are two tragedies. One is the death of six people, but the second is ‘victim’ Audrey-Aubrey-Aiden Hale!

“The second and more complex tragedy is that Aiden or Aubrey Hale, who felt he had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others, and by consequence, himself.

“We do not claim to know the individual or have access to their inner thoughts and feelings. We do know that life for transgender people is very difficult, and made more difficult in the preceding months by a virtual avalanche of anti-trans legislation, and public callouts by Right Wing personalities and political figures for nothing less than the genocidal eradication of trans people from society.

“Many transgender people deal with anxiety, depression, thoughts of suicide, and PTSD from the near- constant drum beat of anti-trans hate, lack of acceptance from family members and certain religious institutions, denial of our existence, and calls for de-transition and forced conversion. All of these factors contribute to a population that is medically under-served and who often face anti- trans bias while accessing care leading to significant physical and mental health disparities.

“Hate has consequences.

“It is a testament to the inner strength and beauty of transgender people, that despite the overwhelming odds of homelessness, job discrimination, and constant anti-trans bigotry and violence, so many of us continue to persevere, survive, and even thrive. We will not be eradicated or erased.

“We remind the news media to respect the self-identified pronouns of transgender individuals who come across your desk. Aiden Hale self identified with ‘He, Him* pronouns on forward facing sites. We also urge you to avoid pandering to those individuals on the Right who will use this double-tragedy to torment fear and terror of transgender people in order to advance a political agenda of transgender elimination. Biased and sensationalized coverage of these viewpoints is both irresponsible and reprehensible.”

It’s the Republicans’ fault. The Christians are at fault. Everyone is at fault except Audrey-Aubrey-Aiden, who desperately needed mental help, but was probably told she was normal and a victim. She was also very responsible for what she did, making her evil. This person planned it thoroughly and avoided her first-choice target because they had too much security.

She was evil, and she alone is responsible. It was likely a hate crime and should be investigated as such. Stop feeling sorry for bad people and get them help!

Un-friggen-believable. Trans Resistance Network is concerned about news agencies using the correct pronouns when referring to the killer. pic.twitter.com/ge87mlUizg — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 28, 2023

Footage of the murdering Audrey Hale being taken out:

🚨 BREAKING: Police have released body-camera footage of the Nashville officers fatally shooting transgender shooter Audrey “Aiden” Hale inside the Covenant School yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Pgmw1fJnbY — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) March 28, 2023

Then we have KJP blaming guns and Republicans when it is the fault of an evil, deranged woman or trans man.

BREAKING: @whitehouse blames Republicans following Nashville school shooting, @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre says, “How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act, to pass the assault weapons ban, to close loopholes in our background… pic.twitter.com/WYRjSjMchv — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 27, 2023

Related