ON VIOLENCE IN NASHVILLE

by Gennady Shkliarevsky

A small Christian school in Nashville, a disgruntled former pupil of this school who identifies him/her self as transgender, and six innocent humans were killed.

The assailant, who was killed by police, was Nashville resident Audrey Elizabeth Hale, officials said. However, Police Chief John Drake said Hale did “identify as transgender” during a press conference on March 27.

He added that Hale was a former student at the school but didn’t know when that occurred.

Does this horrible scene present a problem? You bet it does. And we need to solve it. Biden and the Democrats immediately had a knee-jerk and predictable reaction. Their solution is worse than even this horrible crime. Biden asks Congress to ban all guns. Unsurprisingly, the only goal this solution pursues is to score political points and, if implemented, gain domination over the American people. Biden and the Democrats are not bothered by the fact that their solution may end in a war that will take many more lives.

There is no doubt that this tragedy presents a problem and we, as a nation, have to look for a real solution. It would be wrong to go on a witch hunt and demonize all transgender people. We need a real solution, not patchwork; and we need to think hard to find it. We need to have a broad, open, and honest public discussion, not partisan sniping.

Our mainstream media fails us. It offers its pages only to “specialists” with degrees and honors who think themselves indispensable and who have failed this country so spectacularly. It relies on bureaucrats in Washington and blames the police. Of course, we will discuss this problem in social networks, and this is useful and necessary. But it is not enough.

We need a kind of discussion that would reach the highest levels of power in this country: Congress, government, our educational establishment, and much more. We need new ideas, not the familiar cud diet. We will not solve the problem posed by the massacre in Nashville–or, for that matter, any other severe problem we currently face–without such broad, open, and honest discussion.

~~~

Gennady Shkliarevsky is a Professor Emeritus of Bard College.

Related