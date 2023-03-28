This Is 2023 Folks! Professor Advocates Murder Over Shouting at Speakers

M Dowling
An English professor at Wayne State University, Steven Shaviro, says the Stanford hecklers who disrupted Judge Kyle Duncan didn’t go far enough. It is “far more admirable,” Steven Shaviro noted, to “kill” transphobes instead of shouting them down.

THE RAINBOW, RACE HUSTLER FASCISTS

This is 2023, where teachers lose their livelihoods for ‘misgendering,’ but it’s acceptable for educational institutions to incite pupils to murder dissidents.

This is what he posted after a guest speaker, a professor, was shouted down at Stanford for his views:

“I think it is far more admirable to kill a racist, homophobic, or transphobic speaker than it is to shout them down,” he began. He concluded, “The exemplary historical figure in this regard is Sholem Schwarzbard, who assassinated the anti-Semitic butcher Symon Petliura rather than trying to shout him down. Remember that Schwarzbard was acquitted by a jury, which found his action justified.”

The president of Wayne State has now announced that he suspended the professor. His  social media post was referred to law enforcement.

Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson suspended Professor Shaviro pending a police investigation. He found his comments “morally reprehensible and, at worst, criminal.”

The radicals shout down anyone who disagrees, and they will bully, harass, and cancel them if they can. They are the rainbow fascists.
Sadly, he has supporters.


lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
32 minutes ago

They want violence, bring it on. We can clean up this garbage once and for all and be home in time for dinner. Open season.

GuvGeek
GuvGeek
40 minutes ago

And Liberals keep telling me that the Alphabet Soup Crowd isn’t Mentally Ill and just plan Bat Shit Crazy?

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

This is the left folks!

