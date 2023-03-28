This Is 2023 Folks! Professor Advocates Murder Over Shouting at Speakers

An English professor at Wayne State University, Steven Shaviro, says the Stanford hecklers who disrupted Judge Kyle Duncan didn’t go far enough. It is “far more admirable,” Steven Shaviro noted, to “kill” transphobes instead of shouting them down.

This is 2023, where teachers lose their livelihoods for ‘misgendering,’ but it’s acceptable for educational institutions to incite pupils to murder dissidents.

This is what he posted after a guest speaker, a professor, was shouted down at Stanford for his views:

“I think it is far more admirable to kill a racist, homophobic, or transphobic speaker than it is to shout them down,” he began. He concluded, “The exemplary historical figure in this regard is Sholem Schwarzbard, who assassinated the anti-Semitic butcher Symon Petliura rather than trying to shout him down. Remember that Schwarzbard was acquitted by a jury, which found his action justified.”

The president of Wayne State has now announced that he suspended the professor. His social media post was referred to law enforcement.

Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson suspended Professor Shaviro pending a police investigation. He found his comments “morally reprehensible and, at worst, criminal.”

The radicals shout down anyone who disagrees, and they will bully, harass, and cancel them if they can. They are the rainbow fascists.

Sadly, he has supporters.

This man thinks it's totally okay for Wayne State University professor Steven Shaviro, to encourage people to murder others rather than engage them in debate. This man is a high school teacher.

