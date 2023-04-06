Horrific! Slain Tech Begs for Help, People Videotape Instead

“Help,” Bob Lee screamed into the phone. A 911 operator was on the other end. “Someone stabbed me.” Those were his last words.

He walked down the street for a while, stumbling, seeking help, gripping his side, leaving a trail of blood behind him. He collapsed several times. Once when he picked himself up, he went to a car and begged for help. The car sped away, and he collapsed.

No one helped him, but people did take videos. The copies of any videos are not on the Internet.

When the police got to him on Main Street, he was unconscious. He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he died. Police say he suffered two stab wounds to the chest.

Mr. Lee was the 43-year-old was a tech CEO, the chief product officer of MobileCoin, well-liked, a loving husband, and a father of two girls. There are no arrests at this time.

This is San Francisco, once a peaceful, safe city. People are angry, but they will keep voting for the people destroying public safety. They should realize that unless they change their vote, there will be no help on the way..


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
10 minutes ago

This is what living in Liberal La-La-Land is like.

Where I live someone would have shot the attacker, called for an Ambulance, and worked on controlling the Bleeding. There are a lot of Vets where I live who are well versed in Battle Wound Mitigation and can hopefully stop you from bleeding out before the Paramedics arrive. I even keep a Trauma Kit in my truck. So do a lot of my friends. Work accidents are a much bigger threat than Street Assaults here.

lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
55 minutes ago

That’s the culture and lifestyle they voted or, so no sympathy for them.

John Vieira
John Vieira
1 hour ago

“As you sow, so shall you reap[!!!”

