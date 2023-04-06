Horrific! Slain Tech Begs for Help, People Videotape Instead

“Help,” Bob Lee screamed into the phone. A 911 operator was on the other end. “Someone stabbed me.” Those were his last words.

He walked down the street for a while, stumbling, seeking help, gripping his side, leaving a trail of blood behind him. He collapsed several times. Once when he picked himself up, he went to a car and begged for help. The car sped away, and he collapsed.

No one helped him, but people did take videos. The copies of any videos are not on the Internet.

When the police got to him on Main Street, he was unconscious. He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he died. Police say he suffered two stab wounds to the chest.

Mr. Lee was the 43-year-old was a tech CEO, the chief product officer of MobileCoin, well-liked, a loving husband, and a father of two girls. There are no arrests at this time.

This is San Francisco, once a peaceful, safe city. People are angry, but they will keep voting for the people destroying public safety. They should realize that unless they change their vote, there will be no help on the way..

Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App and chief product officer at MobileCoin, was found stabbed to death in San Francisco. Police still have no suspects or motive for the murder. @Miguelnbc shares the details. pic.twitter.com/RkvvBXQd7E — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 6, 2023

*Trigger warning* In the trenches. On the frontlines. 2AM. Tenderloin, Market & SOMA. Fentanyl is destroying everyone and everything in its path. Fentanyl is NOT good for #SanFrancisco Thank You @parkk_herr having my back. See y’all at the #WalkAgainstFentanyl pic.twitter.com/IoITctIHz3 — WORLD PEACE MOVEMENT🌎🌍🌏 唐人街牛仔世界和平领袖 (@darren_stallcup) April 4, 2023

My girlfriend woke up to this in front of our apartment in San Francisco. Some minutes later, I see the news of Bob Lee’s murder. It is incredibly shocking to see how one of the most important cities in the world has succumbed to such chaos. pic.twitter.com/jL9aQNpWJE — Francisco Arocha (@frankarochag) April 5, 2023

