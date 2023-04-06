Shockingly, Sen. Romney Blasts Manhattan DA Bragg

Sen. Romney, a never-Trump ‘Republican,’ blasted Soros DA Alvin Bragg for his obvious abuse of power and political prosecution of Donald Trump. He made it clear his defense is not of President Trump’s character or conduct, but rather the spurious charges.
Mitt Romney bashed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, saying in a statement, “I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda. No one is above the law, not even former presidents, but everyone is entitled to equal treatment under the law.
THE STATEMENT
“The prosecutor’s overreach sets a dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents and damages the public’s faith in our justice system,” he continued.
“Finally, it is also incumbent on all elected leaders to discourage violence and anger in response to this situation.”
Mitt Romeny is a progressive Republican and we are pleased that he still has some regard for the law and justice. He’s often quiet on these issues when Democrats abuse both.
It seems to me that the RINOs, bitter enemies of Trump, have calculated that they must criticize the prosecution for their political survival. This seems to be a joint decision, with none of them varying from that position.
Romney’s vote to convict Trump on charges just as ridiculous shows he is inconsistent and acting in his own interest. Romney has an election in 2024.
Meanwhile brain damaged Mitch, 4 weeks out of action, says nothing. No party with people like Mitch and Ronna in leadership is credible. Every day that they are in those positions is an insult.
Ironic, isn’t it how people like Romney see themselves and their own faults, but dishonestly, instead of self-correcting, project them on to others.
““I believe President Trump’s character and conduct make him unfit for office.”
Essentially that would be the unreally reasonable judgment thinking people to make about Romney.
Joe Walsh shows the reason Romney and others are weighing in on the matter. They realize this actually helps Trump and that cannot stand. If it hurt, all would be constantly piling on.
Says the man whose jealousy knows no bounds because Trump did what he could not do.
This is par for the Course. RINOs realize that Bragg won the Republican nomination for President Trump.