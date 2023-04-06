Shockingly, Sen. Romney Blasts Manhattan DA Bragg

Sen. Romney, a never-Trump ‘Republican,’ blasted Soros DA Alvin Bragg for his obvious abuse of power and political prosecution of Donald Trump. He made it clear his defense is not of President Trump’s character or conduct, but rather the spurious charges.

“I believe President Trump’s character and conduct make him unfit for office. Even so, I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda. No one is above the law, not even former presidents, but everyone is entitled to equal treatment under the law. The prosecutor’s overreach sets a dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents and damages the public’s faith in our justice system.

“The charges and evidence will be duly considered and the outcome decided by a jury with an obligation to fulfill its responsibility with the utmost care and impartiality. The American voters will ultimately render their own judgment on the former President’s political future.

“Finally, it is also incumbent on all elected leaders to discourage violence and anger in response to this situation.” Mitt Romeny is a progressive Republican and we are pleased that he still has some regard for the law and justice. He’s often quiet on these issues when Democrats abuse both.

