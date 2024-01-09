“Horrific!” The Regime Is Destroying Another Historical Figure

William Penn, an important historical figure, founded Pennsylvania, and now the communists are taking his statue down, too.

The statue is in Welcome Park in Philadelphia, the home of the founder. He is a very important early colonel figure. They are going to redo the park to make it into a Native American park, even though Native Americans had nothing to do with the founding of Pennsylvania.

The commies are using the excuse that Penn, like most men of his time, owned slaves.

In a statement Friday, the National Park Service said (emphasis added):

The National Park Service proposes to rehabilitate Welcome Park to provide a more welcoming, accurate, and inclusive experience for visitors. Welcome Park was designed by the internationally acclaimed design firm Venturi & Scott Brown Associates. The park is located on the site of William Penn’s home, the Slate Roof House, and is named for the ship, Welcome, which transported Penn to Philadelphia. The design and construction of Welcome Park was funded by the Independence Historical Trust and was completed in 1982.

The proposed rehabilitation of Welcome Park includes expanded interpretation of the Native American history of Philadelphia and was developed in consultation with representatives of the indigenous nations of the Haudenosaunee, the Delaware Nation, Delaware Tribe of Indians, the Shawnee Tribe, and the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma. The reimagined Welcome Park maintains certain aspects of the original design such as the street grid, the rivers and the east wall while adding a new planted buffer on three sides, and a ceremonial gathering space with circular benches. The Penn statue and Slate Roof house model will be removed and not reinstalled. In a separate and future effort, new exhibit panels will be installed on the south site wall to replace the Penn timeline.

The public can submit comments for a 14-day period from January 8th – 21st, 2024, through the National Park Service’s Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) at Park Planning.

Penn treated Native Americans with respect and was widely respected. The communists are taking Penn down in numerous places.

I think this is horrific. The American people did not vote for a regime to would destroy markers of its history. https://t.co/saJ4zhvkD6 via @theblaze — Dr. Carol M. Swain (@carolmswain) January 8, 2024

Segregationist Joe, who didn’t want his children to go to a jungle school, thinks he’s making history. Barack Obama is absolutely behind this, and it is his third term. He’s going for his fourth to complete our transformation into a communist nation.

Joe Biden, whose administration just removed a statue of William Penn from Welcome Park in Philadelphia, says “Instead of erasing history, we’re making history.”

pic.twitter.com/vsjYceyCd5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 8, 2024

