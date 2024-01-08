Republicans Who Demand the Administration “Shut It Down!”

M Dowling
Rep. Andy Biggs and several conservative Republicans will shut down the government if the border is not shut down. All of this is probably too late. The enemy is here. We have a huge army here of people who hate us. In September, the government reported – admitted – that 7.5 million foreigners crossed illegally into the US in the past three years. And 5.1 million of them were single, adult men. This is what they admitted to. Counting gotaways and other programs to push these anonymous people into the country, the numbers have to be much worse.

Matt Gaetz agrees – shut it down.

Rep. Chip Roy’s office wrote on X:

“I was on a phone call this morning with sheriffs and Border Patrol coalition folks and ranchers… And they said to me, ‘Congressman Roy, you know, we’ve got to shut down the border, or yes, you should shut down the government.'”

Rep. Burlison said, “Either we shut down the border, or we shut down the government.”

Rep. Eli Crane:

Matt Rosendale:

We have the Chinese military pouring into the country while progressive Democrats promote it.


