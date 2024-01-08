Republicans Who Demand the Administration “Shut It Down!”

Rep. Andy Biggs and several conservative Republicans will shut down the government if the border is not shut down. All of this is probably too late. The enemy is here. We have a huge army here of people who hate us. In September, the government reported – admitted – that 7.5 million foreigners crossed illegally into the US in the past three years. And 5.1 million of them were single, adult men. This is what they admitted to. Counting gotaways and other programs to push these anonymous people into the country, the numbers have to be much worse.

This is what an invasion looks like. Shut the border down, or we’ll shut the government down. The clock is ticking. https://t.co/n2MBJUS6oi — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 5, 2024

Matt Gaetz agrees – shut it down.

Shut down the border or shut down the government. pic.twitter.com/vQYFAbN8vJ — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 3, 2024

Rep. Chip Roy’s office wrote on X:

“I was on a phone call this morning with sheriffs and Border Patrol coalition folks and ranchers… And they said to me, ‘Congressman Roy, you know, we’ve got to shut down the border, or yes, you should shut down the government.'”

Rep. Burlison said, “Either we shut down the border, or we shut down the government.”

Congressman Eric Burlison: “Either we shut down the border, or we shut down the government. It’s time to take action, full stop.” DO YOU SUPPORT THIS? pic.twitter.com/nTDpKGClJi — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) January 3, 2024

Rep. Eli Crane:

SHUT DOWN THE BORDER OR SHUT DOWN THE GOVERNMENT Democrats are shamelessly lying to the American people by claiming the border is secure — all while streamlining a criminal invasion. SHUT IT DOWN. pic.twitter.com/zrEfTEmg4Y — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) January 8, 2024

Matt Rosendale:

Last night, I went down to the border at Eagle Pass and witnessed dozens of illegals cross into our country. This is an imminent threat to our national security. Congress must use every tool available to secure our border, including shutting Washington down! pic.twitter.com/PjCnV09VzC — Matt Rosendale (@MattForMontana) January 4, 2024

We have the Chinese military pouring into the country while progressive Democrats promote it.

Gordon Chang: “Illegal immigrants” from China at the US border are actually “Chinese soldiers” pic.twitter.com/iggz0atFFT — Forestcui07 (@forestcui07) January 5, 2024

Related