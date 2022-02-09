Horror at the Border

While the RINOs and Democrats worry about Ukraine’s borders and sovereignty, look at what one spot on our border looks like on the first clip. We know the Democrats want open borders, but has anyone heard complaints about the illegal immigration from RINOs like Mitch McConnell or Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and the others?

Watch:



Here’s an alleged ‘foiled’ attempt at smuggling, but it’s not foiled since they will all be released into the interior.

NEW: Border Patrol agents in El Paso sector foiled a massive human smuggling attempt yesterday, finding a trailer with 132 migrants crammed inside in far East El Paso. All from Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, & Ecuador. Driver & passenger to face federal charges. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/U5Z1dPfcVF — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 8, 2022

This freak had child porn on him (we’re not getting their best):

why is Bill Melugin the ONLY one covering this??

Thanks @BillFOXLA for being an actual journalist. https://t.co/I2yUBk6dR7 — Carry (@boatgirl3) February 8, 2022

They’re coming from all over the world and through our northern border as well.

NEW: More action at the US *Northern* border.

4 Guatemalans were caught by BP agents near Richmond, Vermont after they crossed illegally from Canada last night.

An Indian man was arrested near Blaine, WA after crossing illegally.

Courtesy: @USBPChiefSWB & @USBPChiefBLW @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/UxGbZpV5G8 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 8, 2022

