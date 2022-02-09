Horror at the Border

By
M Dowling
-
0

While the RINOs and Democrats worry about Ukraine’s borders and sovereignty, look at what one spot on our border looks like on the first clip. We know the Democrats want open borders, but has anyone heard complaints about the illegal immigration from RINOs like Mitch McConnell or Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and the others?

Watch:

Here’s an alleged ‘foiled’ attempt at smuggling, but it’s not foiled since they will all be released into the interior.

This freak had child porn on him (we’re not getting their best):

They’re coming from all over the world and through our northern border as well.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply