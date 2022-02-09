The Day They Banned Gas Cans in Ottawa

By
M Dowling
-
0

When the Ottawa mayor threatened people with gas cans offering support to truck drivers, he was hoping a possible arrest would frighten them away. Instead, this is what the streets of Ottawa looked like. Some cans were simply filled with water, and police ended up confiscating cans of water.

The challenge was met with courage and determination.

Watch:

For the curious: Freedom Convoy 2022 is up to $7.2 million and climbing.


