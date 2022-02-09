The Day They Banned Gas Cans in Ottawa

When the Ottawa mayor threatened people with gas cans offering support to truck drivers, he was hoping a possible arrest would frighten them away. Instead, this is what the streets of Ottawa looked like. Some cans were simply filled with water, and police ended up confiscating cans of water.

The challenge was met with courage and determination.

Watch:

After the “fuel ban” it is now illegal to bring gas cans to the Freedom Convoy Peaceful Protest — here is what the streets of Ottawa looked like tonight.

God bless these people 🙏🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/kswVn4vtVS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 9, 2022

For the curious: Freedom Convoy 2022 is up to $7.2 million and climbing.

