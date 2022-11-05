Horror of China’s Zero Covid Policy

The father of a 3-year-old boy in Lanzhou, China, said his son died on Tuesday due to carbon monoxide poisoning after officials monitoring the gates of their residential complex failed to help seek medical assistance.

The father, Tuo Shilei, shared his story via a blog post on Wednesday. The incident has since prompted criticism of China’s “zero-COVID” policy, which could entail locking down entire neighborhoods or cities and severely limiting travel.

He couldn’t get the help the child needed. He was told it was because he lived in a high-risk Covid area and they have a zero covid policy.

A rare scene of public unrest in China, after the death of a toddler who could not get medical help in time in a lockdown raised questions about the cost of China’s zero-Covid-19 policy. pic.twitter.com/mUlywAiZZl — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) November 4, 2022

Lockdowns have continued for 70- 80 days in some provinces, and more districts are being added regularly. Allegedly, a new, gentler policy is under consideration.

THE ZERO COVID REPORT

Zero Covid in China is a horror and shows the rulers’ complete disregard for the people. People are quarantining in the cold outside, in bathrooms, and under urinals.

CNN aired a 4-minute clip of the horror the people are living through.

Communism works so well.

14 year old girl dies in a quarantine facility in China;

Protests in Lanzhou over death of a 3 year old boy who couldn’t make it to the hospital on time;

People forced to quarantine in cold parking lots & male bathrooms.

Frustrations over zero covid are mounting @OutFrontCNN pic.twitter.com/BYBhYIbtZl — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) November 4, 2022

Enforcement:

Tyrannical enforcement of China’s Zero COVID policy pic.twitter.com/vzRcNX6yJE — Brett Alexander (@Brett1Alexander) October 31, 2022

