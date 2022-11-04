Scathing Report of “Just How Bad” the DOJ and FBI Are

Based on whistleblower revelations and documents, the House Republicans released a scathing report of the alleged corruption at the DOJ and FBI under the leadership of Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray.

Every fair-minded person needs to read this and decide for themselves if it merits consideration.

Key takeaways from the report as listed by the GOP investigators:

The FBI leadership abusing its law-enforcement authority for political reasons. The FBI artificially inflating and manipulating domestic violent extremism statistics for political purposes. The FBI downplaying and reducing the spread of the serious allegations of wrongdoing leveled against Hunter Biden. The Justice Department and FBI using counterterrorism resources to target parents resisting a far-left educational curriculum. The FBI abusing its foreign surveillance authorities. The Justice Department and FBI conducting an unprecedented raid on a former president’s home. The FBI stalking a Republican Congressman on a family vacation to seize his personal cell phone. The Justice Department and the FBI continuing to allow attacks on pro-life facilities and churches to go unabated, while pushing an anti-life agenda. The FBI conducting an “intelligence” assessment of a conservative charity under the guise of investigating unrelated alleged crimes. The FBI purging employees who refuse to align themselves with the leadership’s political ideology. The FBI helping Big Tech to censor Americans’ political speech.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the stewardship of Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, is broken. Read our 1,000 page report on just how bad it is. https://t.co/fKmSYWBdLb — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 4, 2022

Hjc Staff FBI Report by M Dowling on Scribd

