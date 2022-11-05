NoKo Fires More Missiles, US Flies Bombers Over S. Korea

According to the AP, North Korea (NoKo) launched four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea. Tensions are rising everywhere under Joe Biden.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the four short-range missiles fired from a North Korean western coastal area around noon flew about 130 kilometers (80 miles) toward the country’s western sea.

North Korea test-fired more than 30 missiles this week, 23 in one day, setting a new record.

It appeared to be a reaction to a massive combined aerial exercise between the United States and South Korea.

The South Korean military said two B-1B bombers trained with four U.S. F-16 fighter jets and four South Korean F-35 jets during the last day of the “Vigilant Storm” joint air force drills that wraps up Saturday. It marked the first time since December 2017 that the bombers were deployed to the Korean Peninsula. The exercise involved around 240 warplanes, including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries.

In other much better news, Bibi Netanyahu is the winner of the Israeli election and will serve as the new Prime Minister. That should calm the tensions in that region as Iran becomes more of a threat.

