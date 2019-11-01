This is the story of a real thoroughbred who was saved from the flames in Simi Valley. He tore away from the handlers to go back towards the flames to save his family. He met up with them on the way and they followed him out.

Not all heroes are people. He should go to the White House with the hero dog.

From the #EasyFire in Simi Valley – this thoroughbred goes back into the blaze to get his family. Not all heroes wear capes…💪🐎😍 pic.twitter.com/BsU6PlBq8R — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 30, 2019