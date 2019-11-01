Hero horse Goes Back Towards Flames to Save His Family (video)

By
M. Dowling
-
1

This is the story of a real thoroughbred who was saved from the flames in Simi Valley. He tore away from the handlers to go back towards the flames to save his family. He met up with them on the way and they followed him out.

Not all heroes are people. He should go to the White House with the hero dog.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

  • IT WAS SOOOO SAD TO SEE THE ANIMALS RUNNING SCARED, CONFUSED AND VERY FRIGHTENED FROM THE FLAMES THAT SURROUNDED THEM. HOW JOYFUL AND WONDERFUL TO SEE THIS HORSE GO BACK AND SAVE HIS FAMILY. GOD’S WONDERS RE AMAZING. AMEN

    Reply