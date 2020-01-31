‘Fake’ Governor Stacey Abrams says she will be president in the future

The fake governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams, said during an interview that she will be President of the United States in the future. While she now agrees that she is not the governor, she continues to claim falsely that the election was ‘stolen’ from her.

Governor Kemp won fairly by 50,000+ votes.

If one of the old Democrat candidates win the primary and picks her as their vice-presidential running mate, she could become president sooner rather than later.

In an interview with FiveThirtyEight published Friday, Abrams opened up about her political future and the direction that America might go with its choice of president.

Asked if America will elect a woman and a black woman as president by 2040, Abrams’ unequivocal answer: “Yes, absolutely.”

Asked if she’d be elected, Abrams replied, “Yes. That’s my plan. And I’m very pragmatic.”

Abrams is far-left and she’s no fan of white people. She has said about some pro-life laws that they are ‘evil’; claimed the Russians are about to take over; plays identity politics constantly; told Hollywood to fight Georgians so she could become governor; has called for a revolution against whites, and so much more.

