House Committee Is Putting All J6 Videos on Rumble

The Republican-led Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight established a Rumble channel and released the second release of security video from Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

The first few videos were posted to the channel on Dec. 5. By the 6th, the collection grew to 135 clips. it has over 2,000 followers as of December 9th.

“As promised, we’re releasing more U.S. Capitol Police CCTV video footage from January 6th to ensure full transparency and accountability,” said U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight. “Every American may access this and future footage on our new Rumble video page.”

When Speaker Johnson announced the release of up to 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 video, he pledged to regularly update the website with “thousands of hours of footage.”

“To restore America’s trust and faith in their government, we must have transparency,” Mr. Johnson posted on X. “This is another step towards keeping the promises I made when I was elected to be your speaker.”

“As you know, we have to blur some of the faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ,” Mr. Johnson said during a press conference on Dec. 5.

People online claim he was lying, and Congress had already given a video with faces unblurred to the DOJ. However, he’s possibly thinking of the leftists online who have exposed so many of these people and want to expose another thousand who simply walked around.

LIZ CHENEY DECEIVED AMERICANS

Former Rep. Lynn Cheney (R-Wyo.), the ranking member of the now-defunct Jan. 6 Select Committee, raged against blurring the video.

She’s really angry because the video doesn’t fit her narrative. Most protesters were walking around peacefully, some getting patted on the back by police.

“I think that we’re experiencing a situation where Speaker Johnson is somehow attempting to suggest that there is something in these tapes that would change the facts of what happened,” Ms. Cheney told CNN on Dec. 5.

There was a riot that day, and no one says that didn’t happen. What people are saying is the J6 panel deliberately hid the whole picture. Many protesters were peaceful. The panel lied. They had a Hollywood producer take selected clips and put them together, presenting them as the whole picture.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) pointed out that Cheney wanted to deflect from new videos released. He stated that the Committee “hid” the videos and didn’t release them to the public to make sure all that people saw was the violence. He also asked how many of the people involved on Jan. 6 were “feds.”

The Capitol was crawling with them, at least 200 by some estimates.

She responded with her characteristically nasty response. She’s angry that so many people hate her, and she was booted out of her position by the people of Montana. She wooed Democrats to try to win back her seat, but they didn’t want her either.

Hey @BasedMikeLee – heads up. A nutball conspiracy theorist appears to be posting from your account. https://t.co/N26lfzPZPU — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 18, 2023

