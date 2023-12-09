Looks Like Alexander Vindman Is Making Money Off War

Alexander Vindman is accused of trying to profit off the war in Ukraine by pitching lucrative defense contracts through his private company.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who was one of the sharpest critics of Vindman throughout the impeachment investigation, blasted him as an “opportunist.”

“Alexander Vindman has always been a political activist and opportunist masquerading behind his career. He saw an opening for personal fame and profited by exploiting the media’s outrage against President Trump,” Sen. Blackburn said.

“Vindman has spent the last three years on MSNBC and CNN attacking Republicans. Now, new revelations suggest Vindman could be profiting off the war in Ukraine, just as he did by speaking out against the Trump administration,” Blackburn added.

According to a report by Human Events, a conservative digital newspaper, Vindman has been pitching the government of Ukraine to obtain defense contracts through Trident International LLC, of which he is the CEO.

That figures. He came up with a ridiculous impeachment case to get Trump. Everything he does is for himself and himself alone.

THE PARTISAN ACTIVIST

Lt. Col. Jim Hickman, in a series of ten tweets, described Army official Alex Vindman. He worked with him in 2012 and described him as a Democrat activist through and through.

Hickman said Vindman laughed with Russians at the expense of the U.S. personnel. It was very uncomfortable and unprofessional. He responded to a complaint and found officers and subordinates were uncomfortable around him. Vindman, then a Major, was bashing Americans in front of a subordinate. Lt. Col. Hickman reprimanded him.

Vindman lied to make himself sound more important and to insult Donald Trump long after everyone knew the truth. When he was caught lying under oath, Democrats protected him, and he played the martyr.

Here’s one of his lies. He’s the Democrat Santos:

FLASHBACK: Alexander Vindman incorrectly claimed in his prepared testimony that he was “the principal adviser to the National Security Advisor and the President on Ukraine.” He was forced to correct that under questioning.pic.twitter.com/gp2IqVpEpl — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 14, 2020

In 2020, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) exposed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman as the CIA’s whistleblower.

Vindman’s commanding officer, Army Lt. Col. Jim Hickman: “Do not let the uniform fool you. He is a political activist in uniform.” — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 24, 2020

Democrats like Sens. Markey and Blumenthal were quick to jump to his defense. It was especially absurd coming from Blumenthal, given his history with stolen valor.

“It seems pretty striking and repugnant.”@SenBlumenthal slammed Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s tweet criticizing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. pic.twitter.com/jkAgQ9aSuL — The Hill (@thehill) January 24, 2020

Vindman admitted during testimony in November 2020 that he went around his chain of command to undermine the Trump administration. He also confessed that he told Ukrainian President Zelensky to “stay out of US politics” during his trip there in April. Vindman did not tell his superiors about this message to the Ukrainian leader.

Sen. Blackburn called him out, but Democrats and the media just kept covering for him.

Vindman took on Elon Musk and sounded like he was off his rocker:

Alexander Vindman decided to call Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter [X] – Joseph Goebbels. Goebbels, of course, was Adolf Hitler’s propaganda minister. He didn’t just rant that he was Goebbels; he screamed in tweets that everyone has to leave Twitter and he’s promoting “dangerous, radical views.” Musk joked that his pronouns are “prosecute Fauci.”

As Megyn Kelly said, this is “true crazy town,” referencing Vindman.

