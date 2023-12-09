Meathead Is Trying to Destroy Christianity

By
M Dowling
-
1
33

Norman Lear died this past week at age 101. He was a remarkable talent who used humor to change how people think. His shows were brilliant and dealt with racism daringly and effectively.

Meathead – Rob Reiner – played the angry leftist son-in-law in Lear’s brilliant show Archie Bunker. Lear did a great service by calling him Meathead. That’s what Reiner is.

Meathead is trying to destroy Christianity.

The trailer for Reiner’s new documentary takes the Left’s most hated group of people – Christian nationalists – whoever they are – and dehumanizes them with alleged true stories.

It isn’t enough that we have rampant anti-semitism throughout the world; Reiner wants to destroy Christians.

IT’S NOT GOING OVER WELL ON X


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
36 seconds ago

Meat Heads Will Always Be Meat Heads.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz