Norman Lear died this past week at age 101. He was a remarkable talent who used humor to change how people think. His shows were brilliant and dealt with racism daringly and effectively.

Meathead – Rob Reiner – played the angry leftist son-in-law in Lear’s brilliant show Archie Bunker. Lear did a great service by calling him Meathead. That’s what Reiner is.

Meathead is trying to destroy Christianity.

The trailer for Reiner’s new documentary takes the Left’s most hated group of people – Christian nationalists – whoever they are – and dehumanizes them with alleged true stories.

Christian Nationalism is not only a danger to our Country, it’s a danger to Christianity itself. Our film will be coming to theaters In February. Watch the trailer here.pic.twitter.com/LJmu1nILNy — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 7, 2023

It isn’t enough that we have rampant anti-semitism throughout the world; Reiner wants to destroy Christians.

IT’S NOT GOING OVER WELL ON X

You’re not even Christian Rob so it’s pretty disrespectful for you to tell us what’s dangerous to our religion. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 8, 2023

Why does a Jewish agnostic Hollywood elitist care about Western Christianity in middle/southern USA? Seems like maybe you hate Christians We will take it from here kind sir pic.twitter.com/QD2cJ1nIBy — E (@ElijahSchaffer) December 8, 2023

What kind of Christians would knowingly partner with an anti-Christian leftist like Rob Reiner to produce a film designed to marginalize and smear Evangelicals? — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) December 9, 2023

Christian nationalism isn’t an actual thing. It’s a made up term by the left to demonize Christians.@robreiner, your are bigoted against Christians based on politics and it’s clear you’ll go to any length to make us the bogeyman. — The Mighty Quinn (@Actsout) December 7, 2023

Lol not a jewish filmmaker trying tell us what Christianity should be about. No thank youhttps://t.co/rOshM5q3ZW — classicsgroyp (@classicsgroyp) December 8, 2023

bro is going to save Christianity pic.twitter.com/oUWmQ1eLCG — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) December 8, 2023

Related