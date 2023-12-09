Norman Lear died this past week at age 101. He was a remarkable talent who used humor to change how people think. His shows were brilliant and dealt with racism daringly and effectively.
Meathead – Rob Reiner – played the angry leftist son-in-law in Lear’s brilliant show Archie Bunker. Lear did a great service by calling him Meathead. That’s what Reiner is.
Meathead is trying to destroy Christianity.
The trailer for Reiner’s new documentary takes the Left’s most hated group of people – Christian nationalists – whoever they are – and dehumanizes them with alleged true stories.
Christian Nationalism is not only a danger to our Country, it’s a danger to Christianity itself. Our film will be coming to theaters In February. Watch the trailer here.pic.twitter.com/LJmu1nILNy
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 7, 2023
It isn’t enough that we have rampant anti-semitism throughout the world; Reiner wants to destroy Christians.
IT’S NOT GOING OVER WELL ON X
You’re not even Christian Rob so it’s pretty disrespectful for you to tell us what’s dangerous to our religion.
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 8, 2023
Why does a Jewish agnostic Hollywood elitist care about Western Christianity in middle/southern USA?
Seems like maybe you hate Christians
We will take it from here kind sir pic.twitter.com/QD2cJ1nIBy
— E (@ElijahSchaffer) December 8, 2023
What kind of Christians would knowingly partner with an anti-Christian leftist like Rob Reiner to produce a film designed to marginalize and smear Evangelicals?
— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) December 9, 2023
Christian nationalism isn’t an actual thing. It’s a made up term by the left to demonize Christians.@robreiner, your are bigoted against Christians based on politics and it’s clear you’ll go to any length to make us the bogeyman.
— The Mighty Quinn (@Actsout) December 7, 2023
Lol not a jewish filmmaker trying tell us what Christianity should be about. No thank youhttps://t.co/rOshM5q3ZW
— classicsgroyp (@classicsgroyp) December 8, 2023
bro is going to save Christianity pic.twitter.com/oUWmQ1eLCG
— PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) December 8, 2023
Meat Heads Will Always Be Meat Heads.