House Dem calls in to vote from his boat

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The House Democrats won’t come back to work and are getting used to this long coronavirus vacation.

Arizona Democrat Rep. Greg Stanton is making the most of it. He called into a committee meeting from his boat.

Greg probably didn’t think he’d get caught, or maybe he didn’t care. Someone in D.C. filmed an image of Stanton on an iPad and you can clearly see the water in the background.

Watch:

Stanton had an excuse, “There’s no getting around it: I messed up and I’m sorry for it. I participated in the five-hour markup mostly from inside and went outside to watch my kids (while listening in the entire time) shortly before the vote was called.”

Stanton is one of the people who wants Americans locked down, tested, traced, and ordered to wear a mask to do one’s job. But here he is, floating around on his boat.

Watch:

