House Dem calls in to vote from his boat

The House Democrats won’t come back to work and are getting used to this long coronavirus vacation.

Arizona Democrat Rep. Greg Stanton is making the most of it. He called into a committee meeting from his boat.

Greg probably didn’t think he’d get caught, or maybe he didn’t care. Someone in D.C. filmed an image of Stanton on an iPad and you can clearly see the water in the background.

Watch:

Democrat @RepGregStanton isn’t even trying anymore. Living the life on Arizona taxpayers’ dime! pic.twitter.com/mLVKk8kSS1 — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) July 17, 2020

Stanton had an excuse, “There’s no getting around it: I messed up and I’m sorry for it. I participated in the five-hour markup mostly from inside and went outside to watch my kids (while listening in the entire time) shortly before the vote was called.”

Stanton is one of the people who wants Americans locked down, tested, traced, and ordered to wear a mask to do one’s job. But here he is, floating around on his boat.

Watch:

There’s no getting around it: I messed up and I’m sorry for it. I participated in the five-hour markup mostly from inside and went outside to watch my kids (while listening in the entire time) shortly before the vote was called. — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) July 17, 2020