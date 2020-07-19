KY Couple forced to wear ankle monitors over COV-19 disagreement

A couple in Hardin County, Kentucky were forced to wear ankle monitors and confined to their home because the wife wouldn’t sign a health department document stating she would quarantine after it was discovered she had COVID-19.

Elizabeth Linscott got tested for COVID-19 as a precaution before she visited her family in Michigan. As it happens, she was positive but had no symptoms. They wanted her to sign a health department document asserting that she would not travel anywhere unless she notified them. She didn’t sign the paperwork, not because she wouldn’t do it, she just didn’t like the wording.

“My part was if I have to go to the ER, if I have to go to the hospital, I’m not going to wait to get the approval to go,” Linscott told the TV station.

Days later, authorities — 8 people in 5 cars — arrived at their home and placed ankle monitors on her and her husband. The monitors go off if either goes more than 200 feet from their home.

Her husband was home when the officials showed up.

“I open up the door and there’s like eight different people,” he said. “Five different cars and I’m like what the heck’s going on? This guy’s in a suit with a mask, it’s the health department guy and he has three different papers for us. For me, her and my daughter.”

Elizabeth says she never said she would not quarantine, she just disagreed with the language on the papers. “That’s exactly what the Director of the Public Health Department told the judge, that I was refusing to self-quarantine because of this and that was not the case at all,” Linscott said. “I never said that.” We are not Russia. Who empowers a health department to put people on ankle monitors? Mr. and Mrs. Linscott are going to get a lawyer–good idea.