House impeachment managers file their bizarre case

The House impeachment managers filed their unconstitutional impeachment brief for the unconstitutional trial in the Senate on Tuesday.
“In a grievous betrayal of his Oath of Office, President Trump incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol during the Joint Session, thus impeding Congress’s confirmation of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. as the winner of the presidential election,” the impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., wrote. “As it stormed the Capitol, the mob yelled out ‘President Trump Sent Us,’ ‘Hang Mike Pence,’ and ‘Traitor Traitor Traitor.’
The former president must have incited the mob when he told them to march “peacefully and patriotically.” According to Dems, it’s some kind of dog-whistle or something.
They add: “This is not a case where elections alone are a sufficient safeguard against future abuse; it is the electoral process itself that President Trump attacked and that must be protected from him and anyone else who would seek to mimic his behavior.”
Actually, it’s Democrats doing that. They want to abolish the Electoral College, the Senate filibuster, the Bill of Rights, and they hate due process. In terms of this impeachment, they are weaponizing the impeachment process.
The brief said that the “facts are compelling and the evidence is overwhelming.”
Impeachment requires two-thirds of the Senate and they don’t have the numbers. However, they’re putting the President on trial anyway, hoping it will keep him from ever running for office again. It’s unAmerican.
Ken Starr, former Clinton prosecutor explains why this impeachment and trial are unconstitutional in the clip below.
Watch:
Former solicitor general of the United States Ken Starr highlights why Democrats can’t impeach former President Trump.
“The Senate is utterly without jurisdiction to try Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/plxF0k7Pqs
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 1, 2021
Read:
House Trial Brief Final by Fox News
Bwahaha! If only the dollar store had a bicycle horn sale going.
This peak clown mondo shitshow has got the honking clown horns of Jericho blasting.
Sorry descendants but society lost its mind due to materialism and trying to live in a generic sterile risk free world where everyone is exactly the same.
Don’t forget the plandemic as the impossible and insane quest to live in total germ free safe bubble began in early 2020.
Maybe we could all put on spiffy uniforms and place condoms over our thoughtclouds so that no one has bad feelz but that won’t be needed if we all have the same opinion provided by Big Tech Bolsheviks and CCP enemedia for the good of the people’s collective unity.
They probably won’t even notice when the CCP’s PLA is marching down the street in full uniform or they will wave and say welcome comrades as the shots begin to ring out.