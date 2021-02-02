Stacey Abrams: nominated for Nobel on her way to the governor’s mansion

According to the U.S. News and World Report, the fake governor of Georgia, Stacey Abrams, was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Abrams says she actually won and is the real governor. She never conceded.

Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Left Party member of Norway’s parliament, said in a Reuters report that Abrams’ work promoting nonviolent change through the ballot box made Abrams an eligible candidate in his view.

Comrade Haltbrekken isn’t just a Socialist. He’s Socialist-Left, just to be clear.

Abrams did peacefully register voters. She is credited with Biden’s win in Georgia and for the Democrat control of Congress. As for her peaceful nature, she has called for a revolution against whites, in the past.

“Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights,” Haltbrekken said.

Abrams is also socialist-left in her views, although a Democrat. Expect the fake Democrat to become a real Georgia governor next go-around as Kemp’s star continues to fall.

Abrams is funded by the Red-Green Coalition and has suggested that people here illegally be allowed to vote in our elections.

Governor Abrams? God save Georgia and the nation.

Related