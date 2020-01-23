House manager Val Demings admits the impeachment is about the election

House manager Rep. Val Demings admits the reason they didn’t go to court to secure witnesses is they wanted to get it done in time for the election.

Impeachment is about impacting the 2020 election.

Demings, a radical leftist, said during day two of the Senate trial, “As we all know litigation would take an extremely long time, likely years, not weeks or months. This body cannot permit him to hide all the evidence while disingenuously insisting on lawsuits he doesn’t actually think we can file, ones he knows that won’t be resolved until after the election. He is trying to cheat to win.”

In fact, the President has every right as the head of a CO-EQUAL branch of government to seek judicial redress. Their obstruction of Congress charge is based on the President exercising this right.

Watch:

🚨 There it is folks. A Democrat Impeachment Manager admitted the reason they’re doing this is because going to court wouldn’t have been quick enough to get this done before the election. Now we know why we’re really here: So Dems can try to rig the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/BY9KXAn4Q3 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 22, 2020

They also haven’t proven a crime. The Articles of Impeachment don’t even mention a crime.

Watch:

Worse than the fact House Democrats are unable to prove an impeachable offense is that they failed to even allege an impeachable offense in their articles of impeachment. pic.twitter.com/tTrGsVrwGP — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 22, 2020