House manager Val Demings admits the impeachment is about the election

By
M. Dowling
-
3

House manager Rep. Val Demings admits the reason they didn’t go to court to secure witnesses is they wanted to get it done in time for the election.

Impeachment is about impacting the 2020 election.

Demings, a radical leftist, said during day two of the Senate trial, “As we all know litigation would take an extremely long time, likely years, not weeks or months. This body cannot permit him to hide all the evidence while disingenuously insisting on lawsuits he doesn’t actually think we can file, ones he knows that won’t be resolved until after the election. He is trying to cheat to win.”

In fact, the President has every right as the head of a CO-EQUAL branch of government to seek judicial redress. Their obstruction of Congress charge is based on the President exercising this right.

Watch:

They also haven’t proven a crime. The Articles of Impeachment don’t even mention a crime.

Watch:

3 COMMENTS

  1. How America become the international joke. It disgusts me how some democrat’s are putting the laws of justice into a Pandora’s Box and the people who will suffer are those who believe in the rule of law, ‘Innocent until Guilty’ Something the man in the top US position is being put by a vindictive hate filled opposition that includes media, billionaires and even states who are casting America into a third world country if they have their way.

