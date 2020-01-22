Schiff wants Trump impeached so it isn’t left to the ballot box

Adam Schiff admitted he can’t take a chance on the electorate choosing Donald Trump again and that is why he is impeaching the President. Aside from the deranged level of arrogance, he is showing his contempt for the rule of law.

He is pushing for the impeachment and removal of a President over a policy dispute and a desire to seriously impact the 2020 election.

His comments Wednesday prove it.

“The House did not take this extraordinarily step lightly,” Schiff began. “As we will discuss, impeachment exists for cases in which the conduct of the president rises beyond mere policies, disputes to be decided otherwise, and without urgency at the ballot box.”

“Instead, we are here today to consider a much more grave matter and that is an attempt to use the powers of the presidency to cheat in an election,” Schiff continued. “For precisely this reason, the president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.”

Now they are pretending the President is the one who is corrupting the election. They didn’t accept the results of the 2016 election and they won’t accept the 2020 election if he wins either.

Watch:

“The president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.” — Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, during his opening statement to the U.S. Senate #ImpeachmentPBS pic.twitter.com/LaJux1Bh9I — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 22, 2020

The President didn’t do a thing to affect national security, but Democrats are by stepping all over the Constitution.

Rep. Al Green also said he has to be impeached so he won’t be re-elected. AOC said the same thing.

Democrat Al Green: "if we don't impeach this president, he will get re-elected!" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5Gmx4h0SVk — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) September 12, 2019