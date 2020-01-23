Desperate Dems bring back Russia collusion hoax

Rep. Adam B. Schiff’s opening argument Wednesday at the Senate impeachment trial described President Trump as a serial election “cheat” who must be stopped before the electorate gets to vote. From across the sea, Trump called them all “major sleazebags,” with a special shout out to “sleazebag” Jerrold Nadler.

Deranged Mr. Schiff, who is the House Democrats’ lead impeachment manager prosecuting the case, argued that the president attempted to “cheat” in the 2020 election just like he did in 2016.

The cheating allegedly began when the President solicited help in 2016 from Russia and then tried to force Ukraine to help him in 2020.

“We are here today to consider a much more grave matter, and that is an attempt to use the powers of the presidency to cheat in an election,” he said. “For precisely this reason, the president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box — for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.”

Mr. Schiff mentioned Russia and election hacking at least 15 times during the opening argument, The Washington Times reported.

Only they didn’t hack anything.

SCHIFF’S RUSSIA ‘EVIDENCE’ INCLUDES TRUMP JOKES

Schiff urged the senators to convict the president and remove him from office. He argued that Mr. Trump has put his political benefit above national security and undermined America’s “fair and free elections.”

Ironically, that’s what the Democrats are doing, and Joe Biden appears to be the one who bribed and extorted Ukrainians with U.S. dollars to protect his son.

Mr. Trump conducts himself as if he is “above the law and scornful of restrictions,” Schiff said.

Shifty Schiff, who also led Democrats’ push of Trump-Russian collusion allegations that were discredited by a nearly two-year investigation by former special counsel Robert S. Mueller, returned to the collusion theme.

He even showed the video of President Trump jokingly asking Russia for Hilary’s missing emails at a rally as proof of the President colluding with Russia.

He showed a video of Mick Mulvaney’s much-misunderstood presser in which he said, “Get over it.” Schiff completely mischaracterized it [he lied, in other words].

Even Chris Wallace knows Adam Schiff “mischaracterized” the statement. He explains in this clip:

Hours later, Schiff claimed Russia hacked the email account of Mrs. Clinton’s campaign manager and revealed embarrassing messages, including an exchange that expressed anti-Catholic bias.

Mrs. Clinton’s missing State Department emails, however, were never recovered.

“And the president has made it clear that it will not be the last time, asking China only recently to join Ukraine in investigating his political opponent,” he said.

Then he showed the President’s sarcastic statement made at a presser in which he asked China to investigate the Bidens.

HE KEEPS PROMISING HIS OVERWHELMING EVIDENCE

Back in Washington, Schiff promised senators that House Democrats would present “extensive evidence” and “overwhelming evidence” of wrongdoing by the president.

If they have “overwhelming evidence,” they certainly don’t need any witnesses. Schiff also said he had overwhelming evidence that Trump colluded with Russia, but, actually, he’s got squat.

Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, said Schiff claimed to have more than circumstantial evidence that Mr. Trump colluded with Russia but that ended up not being accurate. He added Mr. Schiff said the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court could be trusted, but the Justice Department inspector general found otherwise.

He said Mr. Schiff said they would hear from the whistleblower during the House probe and that never happened, and also claimed not to have communicated with the whistleblower but it was later reported Mr. Schiff’s staff did interact with the whistleblower.

“But today we are supposed to believe him?” Mr. Jordan said.

Watch:

Schiff: -“More than circumstantial evidence” of collusion

-Nunes memo was false

-FISA process was fine

-The “Whistleblower” would testify

-“We haven’t spoken… with the ‘Whistleblower'”

-Parodied @POTUS‘ call

-“Mr. Z” referred to Zelensky But today we’re supposed to trust him? pic.twitter.com/NELzVp2usX — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 22, 2020