DNC Goes Full Communist on Land Management

The Communist Party USA could have written the DNC platform which was posted today. There are a number of issues we’ll list later, but the land management issue is deeply troubling. It’s modeled after the American communist mantra that the United States is stolen land. There are no settlers or pioneers, just terrorists who stole land. The DNC is acknowledging that lie.

Marxist/Communist land acknowledgment states that the land on which the Democratic National Convention is taking place is stolen land. Communist ‘historian’ Howard Zinn could have written it. It is the Soviet version of US history.

The DNC praises their party for supporting tribes and essentially giving self-governance to native tribes within the United States. It’s actually divisive and based on identity politics.

The platform focuses on Biden’s presidential accomplishments and is not revised for VP Kamala Harris, who is pretending she has something different from Biden to offer.

From the DNC Statement

“The Democratic National Committee wishes to acknowledge that we gather together to state our values on lands that have been stewarded through many centuries by the ancestors and descendants of Tribal Nations who have been here since time immemorial,” the land acknowledgment reads.

“We honor the communities native to this continent and recognize that our country was built on Indigenous homelands. We pay our respects to the millions of Indigenous people throughout history who have protected our lands, waters, and animals.”

“While we meet in Chicago, we also recognize and honor the traditional homelands of the Anishinaabe, also known as the Council of the Three Fires: the Ojibwe, Odawa, and Potawatomi Nations. We acknowledge the many other tribes who consider this area their traditional homeland, including the Myaamia, Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Sac and Fox, Peoria, Kaskaskia, Wea, Kickapoo, and Mascouten,” it continues. While this may seem like a small detail, it is an indication of the Marxist ideology underpinning the Democrat Party, their platform, and their intentions should Harris be elected as president.

“Democrats continue to support tribes as they advocate for the United States to uphold treaty and trust responsibilities,” it continues. “We applaud that in 2024, under the Biden-Harris Administration, the Prairie Band of Potawatomi Nation became the first federally recognized Tribal Nation in Illinois in 175 years, when the U.S. Department of the Interior placed 130 acres of the Shab-eh-nay reservation in nearby DeKalb County into trust.”

They Are Demonizing Us As Violent Colonialists

In practice, a land acknowledgment is an effort to claim the US is a colonialist apartheid nation of violent militants who broke treaties and stole the land. They are making us into an evil nation with endless grievances.

The repercussions of saying all our land is stolen are untrue and immense, as you can well imagine.

As they said in their statement, the stakes in this election are enormously high.

As an aside, they repeated the Charlottesville lie that has been debunked repeatedly, even by mainstream media such as CNN. They’re communists, and communists have to lie to get support for their ruinous agenda.

The Democrat Party is consumed by communism.