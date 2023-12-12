House Oversight Publishes Damning Evidence Against Joe Biden

To the people who continually claim there is no evidence that Joe Biden is corrupt and tied to Hunter’s crimes, the House Oversight evidence looks fairly damning. The Committee put it out in a series of tweets.

The Committee said they had “obtained and reviewed thousands of pages of financial records, text messages, emails, and witness testimony” that revealed Joe Biden’s “corruption.”

The committee said the Bidens and their associates raked in over $24 million from China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Romania between 2015 and 2019.

The Bidens and their associates raked in over $24 million from China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Romania between 2015-2019. More in our timeline https://t.co/Toy2WMHWbt — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Devon Archer testified that the “brand” they were selling was Joe Biden. They laid out Joe’s involvement on the phone, at dinners, and coffee with the Chinese associate.

Devon Archer, former Hunter business partner, revealed to us that Joe Biden spoke to his son’s associates by speakerphone OVER 20 TIMES, dined with foreign oligarchs and a Burisma executive, and had coffee with his son’s Chinese associate – all when he was Vice President. pic.twitter.com/jZ0IQ93Lod — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023



The Committee had an alleged bribery form 1023 involving Joe Biden that they had to threaten the FBI Director with contempt to get to see. Two wires totaling $250,000 from China had Joe Biden’s address listed as the beneficiary address.

Joe Biden’s Delaware home address was listed as the beneficiary address for two wires from China totaling $250,000.https://t.co/Bb5lkfZX3R — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

There were payments directly to Joe Biden, including a $200,000 check “funded by the Biden’s influence-peddling schemes.” They found another $40,000 check for Joe.

A 2018 bank email showed the bank had serious concerns about the China money that Hunter was receiving, $40,000 of which went to Joe Biden.

We also revealed how Joe Biden received $40,000 from China.https://t.co/lpIEjkQvKR — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Documents from the whistleblowers showed Joe Biden attended the Chinese company, CEFC, meetings. CEFC wanted to take over the US energy sector.

Documents from the brave IRS whistleblowers revealed Joe Biden attended CEFC meetings. CEFC is a CCP-linked energy company that wanted to dominate the U.S. energy sector. pic.twitter.com/VyZnVp6N1e — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Joe also got direct monthly payments from Hunter’s business Owasco P.C. This while Joe denied any connection to Hunter’s business.

.@RepJamesComer called on the National Archives to provide emails where then-VP Biden used an alias. Based on whistleblower testimony, we know Joe Biden used pseudonym email addresses to send and receive email from his son’s associate.https://t.co/2FypyFjxeG — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Joe used fake names to communicate with Hunter. The DOJ thwarted the investigation into Joe Biden at every turn.

Our investigation shows that investigators wanted to look into Joe Biden but were thwarted at every turn by the DOJ.https://t.co/sUhYxiU0Xh — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

More on DOJ coverup https://t.co/O3pA3DWXdV — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

They found inconsistencies in the story Biden had given about the classified documents that were found in his home and office. The evidence they have so far reveals how Joe Biden knew of, participated in, and benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name worldwide.

The evidence we have uncovered so far reveals how Joe Biden knew of, participated in & benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name around the world. We will continue to follow the facts and hold President Biden accountable for his corruption. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 12, 2023

Related