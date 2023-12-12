House Oversight Publishes Damning Evidence Against Joe Biden

To the people who continually claim there is no evidence that Joe Biden is corrupt and tied to Hunter’s crimes, the House Oversight evidence looks fairly damning. The Committee put it out in a series of tweets.

The Committee said they had “obtained and reviewed thousands of pages of financial records, text messages, emails, and witness testimony” that revealed Joe Biden’s “corruption.”

The committee said the Bidens and their associates raked in over $24 million from China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Romania between 2015 and 2019.

Devon Archer testified that the “brand” they were selling was Joe Biden. They laid out Joe’s involvement on the phone, at dinners, and coffee with the Chinese associate.


The Committee had an alleged bribery form 1023 involving Joe Biden that they had to threaten the FBI Director with contempt to get to see. Two wires totaling $250,000 from China had Joe Biden’s address listed as the beneficiary address.

There were payments directly to Joe Biden, including a $200,000 check “funded by the Biden’s influence-peddling schemes.” They found another $40,000 check for Joe.

A 2018 bank email showed the bank had serious concerns about the China money that Hunter was receiving, $40,000 of which went to Joe Biden.

Documents from the whistleblowers showed Joe Biden attended the Chinese company, CEFC, meetings. CEFC wanted to take over the US energy sector.

Joe also got direct monthly payments from Hunter’s business Owasco P.C. This while Joe denied any connection to Hunter’s business.

Joe used fake names to communicate with Hunter. The DOJ thwarted the investigation into Joe Biden at every turn.

They found inconsistencies in the story Biden had given about the classified documents that were found in his home and office. The evidence they have so far reveals how Joe Biden knew of, participated in, and benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name worldwide.


