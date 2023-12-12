No Deal Yet on the Border, But Our Top Priority Is Ukraine?

Speaker Johnson said he had a good meeting with President Zelensky, reiterating that “we stand with him and against Putin’s brutal invasion. The American people stand for freedom, and they’re on the right side of this fight.”

He then added that he had asked the “White House for a clear articulation of the strategy to allow Ukraine to win, and thus far, their responses have been insufficient. They have not provided us the clarity and the detail that we have requested over and over since, literally 24 hours after I was handed the gavel as Speaker of the House, and so what the Biden administration seems to be asking for is billions of additional dollars with no appropriate oversight, no clear strategy to win, and none of the answers that I think the American people are owed.

“I have also made very clear from day one that our first condition on any national security supplemental spending package is about our own national security first. The border is an absolute catastrophe, and this is because of the policies of this White House and this administration.”

Republicans noticed the illegal immigration.

“We had 12,000 illegal crossings on one day last week alone on Wednesday. We have almost 280 known terrorists that have been apprehended at the border.

“None of this counts the gotaways. If you add the numbers up, it’s almost seven million people who have been encountered at the border just since President Biden took office, and at least two million gotaways.

“This is twice the population of my state of Louisiana. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 49 in this country because it’s allowed over the border. We have human trafficking and all the other terrible things. In the last three months, October, and November, December alone, we’ve had more illegal crossings at the border than in any entire year during the Obama administration.

“The American people see this. They feel it acutely. They see all the terrible societal ills that come from this, and it must be addressed.

“So I’ve made this very clear.”

He wants clarity on what we’re doing in Ukraine and how we will provide oversight of the spending. Johnson noted that the Senate is MIA on this. HR2 was passed by the House two months ago, and Schumer has failed to bring it to the floor.

These are the conditions.

Earlier today, Joe Biden promised Ukraine President Zelensky a $200 million drawdown.

Senate Minority Leader McConnell Is Still a Disappointment

Mitch McConnell, who has said he agrees with Chuck Schumer on almost everything, claimed today that the top priority is Ukraine, a nation under a dictatorship. Americans are not a priority, as nine million unvetted illegal aliens wander around the United States. Many are unsavory.

Experts say Ukraine cannot win. They are hoping to make the war too costly for Russia so that they will come to the peace table. That sounds like pie-in-the-sky.

McConnell: “Even though we’ve been emphasizing the border, I want to remind everybody of the importance of Ukraine.” pic.twitter.com/dDN4Q1AL8T — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 12, 2023

