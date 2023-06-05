House Oversight Will File Contempt of Congress Charges

By
M Dowling
-
2
52

A highly-credible source has revealed information that ties Joe Biden to a criminal bribery scheme. The FBI holds a document backing the claim up. The FBI refused to hand the document over today.

The House will initiate Contempt of Congress hearings this Thursday.

Watch


The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 minute ago

What an embarrassment these little cowards McCarthy and Comer are. The FBI would not release the document, then McCarthy said they would, then Wray said they won’t, them Comer said they will, now Wray says they won’t again. Each time, a Faux News PR appearance is involved.

Comer has had the document the entire time, and it is unclassified, he could release it anytime. He is engaged in a soap opera of PR. It is not conjecture that Comer has the document, he was quoted as saying that he told Wray he already had it and knows the content. Comer is giving Wray the opportunity to redact the document and make the situation murky.

Keep in mind that these RINOs are the very people who just did a dirty backroom debt deal with the democrats, conceded everything without a fight, they are in collusion.

Decent people would have declared Wray in contempt months ago.

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

I am not a lawyer, I am not an expert, but I can read and the law is very clear;

” … Whoever, knowing that an offense against the United States has been committed, receives, relieves, comforts or assists the offender in order to hinder or prevent his apprehension, trial or punishment, is an accessory after the fact. …”

That is exactly what the FBI or Chris Wray is doing.

and it makes the FBI or Chris Wray an accessory after the fact, which is punishable with sentences half of accessory before the fact.

