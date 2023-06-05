House Oversight Will File Contempt of Congress Charges

A highly-credible source has revealed information that ties Joe Biden to a criminal bribery scheme. The FBI holds a document backing the claim up. The FBI refused to hand the document over today.

The House will initiate Contempt of Congress hearings this Thursday.

Watch

The @GOPOversight Committee will hold Chris Wray and FBI officials accountable for protecting Joe Biden and his family from our investigation. pic.twitter.com/tPgqgq0PxC — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 5, 2023

