House Oversight Will File Contempt of Congress Charges

Necessary cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies.
We do not use cookies of this type.
Marketing cookies are used to track visitors across websites. The intention is to display ads that are relevant and engaging for the individual user and thereby more valuable for publishers and third party advertisers.
We do not use cookies of this type.
Analytics cookies help website owners to understand how visitors interact with websites by collecting and reporting information anonymously.
We do not use cookies of this type.
Preference cookies enable a website to remember information that changes the way the website behaves or looks, like your preferred language or the region that you are in.
We do not use cookies of this type.
Unclassified cookies are cookies that we are in the process of classifying, together with the providers of individual cookies.
We do not use cookies of this type.
What an embarrassment these little cowards McCarthy and Comer are. The FBI would not release the document, then McCarthy said they would, then Wray said they won’t, them Comer said they will, now Wray says they won’t again. Each time, a Faux News PR appearance is involved.
Comer has had the document the entire time, and it is unclassified, he could release it anytime. He is engaged in a soap opera of PR. It is not conjecture that Comer has the document, he was quoted as saying that he told Wray he already had it and knows the content. Comer is giving Wray the opportunity to redact the document and make the situation murky.
Keep in mind that these RINOs are the very people who just did a dirty backroom debt deal with the democrats, conceded everything without a fight, they are in collusion.
Decent people would have declared Wray in contempt months ago.
I am not a lawyer, I am not an expert, but I can read and the law is very clear;
” … Whoever, knowing that an offense against the United States has been committed, receives, relieves, comforts or assists the offender in order to hinder or prevent his apprehension, trial or punishment, is an accessory after the fact. …”
That is exactly what the FBI or Chris Wray is doing.
and it makes the FBI or Chris Wray an accessory after the fact, which is punishable with sentences half of accessory before the fact.