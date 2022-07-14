House Passes Another Bipartisan Gun Bill – for Gun Violence Alerts

The House passed a bipartisan gun bill that will somehow allegedly stop mass shooters. It’s a gun alert system like Amber alerts aimed at stopping school mass shooters. Although it would not have mattered in Uvalde or Parkland. In a 260-169 vote, lawmakers approved the Active Shooter Alert Act, which was sponsored by Reps. David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Fred Upton, R-Mich. The bill now heads to the Senate. Nearly all votes in opposition were Republicans, with the exception of Democratic Rep. Ron Kind, of Wisconsin, who is not running for reelection. Forty-three Republicans voted in favor of the measure.

Cicilline said that currently, police have had to resort to using social media to inform the public about active shooter situations.

Rep. David Cicilline, the Rhode Island Democrat who authored the bill, said Congress must do more to keep communities safe from mass shootings.

“Active shooter events have become ubiquitous – so frequent that some of these horrific events barely make headlines. This is not normal, and we cannot let it be normalized. We cannot become numb to these events, and we cannot settle for the status quo,” Mr. Cicilline said.

THE ALARMS WILL GO OFF FOR GANG SHOOTINGS

Gangs in cities especially are constantly shooting each other. They will constantly have children frightened and under their desks.

Republicans objected to it because they said it should be for all violent attacks. The GOP knows this will be used politically to terrify children of guns. Democrats try to make gangland shootings about guns, and this will help them lump them in with the rare but horrific mass shooters.

There will be no alerts for Antifa or BLM violence.

Nearly all the Republicans argued that it would be ineffective and possibly induce panic in people who are not in immediate danger. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said frequently receiving shooter alerts would cause people to be afraid of the Second Amendment.

“They hope that if they program you and bombard you long enough that you’ll hate your own Second Amendment rights or that you may tattle on your neighbor, who is lawfully and rightfully exercising theirs,” Gaetz said during floor debate Wednesday. “The American people should not fall for this.”

Democrats are alreadypoliticizing it, claiming Republicans want to see children die.

Unfortunately, it wouldn’t have done a thing in Uvalde. What would have helped is to not let a mentally ill person like the killer in Uvalde get a gun after threatening to kill people en masse.

In New York, they’re going to have children diving under desks with nuclear bomb alerts. Keeping the children terrorized.

