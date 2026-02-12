House Passes SAVE Act with One Democrat, It’s DOA in the Senate

The House of Representatives passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act on April 10, 2025, aiming to ensure that only U.S. citizens can register to vote in federal elections.

It passed with only a Democrat vote. Rep. Cuellar joined Republicans.

The SAVE Act, formally known as H.R. 22, requires states to obtain documentary proof of citizenship before registering individuals to vote. This includes identification such as a REAL ID-compliant ID, passport, or birth certificate. The act aims to enhance the integrity of federal elections by ensuring that only eligible voters are registered.

That is only to register. They never have to show ID again, not each time they vote. Still, they can’t get it passed. The excuse is it’s federalizing elections. It’s only making elections secure in light of the millions of illegal aliens now in the country.

The Mega Act requires ID every time a person votes.

Neither bill will pass the Senate since they need 60 votes. At least one so-called Republican, Sen. Murkowski, won’t vote for it because it “isn’t how to build trust.”

The bill requires 60 votes to pass, and Republicans won’t drop the filibuster even though Democrats have every intention of dropping it next time they are in power.

Senate Majority Leader Thune said he doesn’t have the votes to carve out the filibuster.

~~~

Correction: The article originally said it passed with one GOP vote. It should have said it passed with one Democrat vote.